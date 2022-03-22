Realme GT Neo 3 5G could get 50% charged in 5 minutes

Audio player loading…

Finally, after a long wait, Realme has dropped the GT Neo 3 5G. It is the successor to Realme GT Neo 2 5G, which was launched last year. The latest offering by Realme comes with 150W fast charging support. As claimed by the company, the smartphone can be charged up to zero to 50% in a matter of 5 minutes.

However, one thing to mention is that the smartphone also has a variant that packs an 80W fast charging support. The device packs a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series processor.

It has a sporty look and a blue coloured body. The smartphone has white stripes at the rear panel and the Realme branding in between it.

Realme GT Neo 3 5G pricing and availability

The 6GB RAM variant of Realme GT Neo 3 5G along with 128GB internal storage is priced around CNY 1,999, which roughly converts to Rs 24,000. The mid-level variant of the smartphone with 8GB RAM variant along with 128GB onboard storage is available for CNY 2,299 that roughly converts to Rs 27,500.

The high-end variant of the smartphone with 12GB RAM along with 256GB internal storage is priced at Rs 31,100. These prices are for the variant with 80W fast charging support.

The variant with 150W fast charging is available at different pricing. Realme GT Neo 3 5G's 8GB RAM model with 256 internal storage is priced at CNY 2,599, that roughly converts Rs 31,100.

The 12GB RAM variant of the smartphone, along with 256GB internal storage, is available for CNY 2,799, which roughly converts to Rs 33,500. The smartphone ships in three different colour options - Silver, Gray, and Purple. The first sale of the device is scheduled to be held from March 30, and the pre-orders have started today.

Realme GT Neo 3 5G specifications

Realme GT Neo 3 5G comes equipped with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display paired with a 120Hz refresh rate along with a 1000Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone houses a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor coupled with Mali G610 GPU.

The device has 12GB RAM along with 256GB internal storage. The memory of the smartphone can be further expanded via a microSD card. The device operates on the Realme 3.0 UI based on the Android 12 operating system.

When it comes to camera setup, Realme GT Neo 3 5G rocks a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary snapper with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide angle snapper, and a 2MP macro snapper. The smartphone flaunts a 16MP front camera for capturing selfies and attending video calls.

For security purposes, Realme GT Neo 3 5G consists of an in-display fingerprint sensor and VC liquid cooling. The smartphone draws power from a 5000mAh battery that comes with 150W fast charging support. Other features of the device include a USB Type-C port, GPS, NFC, WiFi, dual 4G LTE, etc.

