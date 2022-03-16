Realme GT Neo 3 confirmed to launch on March 23 in China

Audio player loading…

As Realme gears to launch its first-ever flagship phone – Realme GT 2 Pro along with the Realme GT 2 in India, the company has announced the launch date of Realme GT Neo 3 back home in China.

According to the official announcement made by the company on the Chinese social media platform Weibo – the GT Neo 3 will debut on March 22. The post also shows off the entire rear panel of the phone in a gorgeous blue and white colourway.

Paying tribute to a legendary race in 1966, #realmeGTNEO3 is inspired by _______. Tips: 🐎 vs 🐎Launching on Mar. 22nd, MAINLAND CHINA pic.twitter.com/JXuYpiLBKcMarch 16, 2022 See more

This double striped design is inspired by the LeMans version which is inspired by the LeMans car racing – known to be an endurance-focused sports car race held annually at the town of Le Mans, France. We all know that the company has been using race car-inspired design in its previous devices as well. This is done specifically to show the phones’ raw processing power.

Talking about the phone, the GT Neo 3 has been in the news for some time – mostly because of its impressive specifications and fast charging speeds. Once launched, the phone will succeed the GT Neo 2 that was announced last year.

Realme GT Neo 3 – What we already know

The Realme GT Neo 3 will come with a triple camera setup on the back - housed on a rectangular camera island. There is a massive camera sensor up top coupled with two smaller sensors with a rectangular LED flash sandwiched in between.

It has been reported that the phone might come with a massive 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Full-HD+ screen resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Realme hasn’t revealed the front part of the phone – hence we’re not sure about the placement of the selfie camera.

Powering the phone could be a MediaTek 8100 SoC – which is expected to be a very powerful chipset- coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device will run the latest Android 12 operating system with the company’s own Realme UI on top and is expected to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The phone might come with a couple of battery options. The first variant could come with a 5,000mAh battery and 80W fast charging support while the second one with a 4,500mAh battery and 150W fast charging support that was recently unveiled at MWC.

It is reported that Realme might unveil the plans for the India launch of the Realme GT Neo 3 after the unveiling of the GT 2 series in the country.