Realme GT Neo 3 could take on Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge with its 150W charging tech support

The official posters of Realme GT Neo 3 have been shared by Realme China Vice President Xu Qi Chase. A report by GSMArena said that he shared the posters on Weibo and also said that the smartphone is going to launch in March itself.

Previously, Madhav Sheth, Realme India CEO, suggested that the smartphone would launch somewhere in the second half of the year. However, it seems like the brand now has different plans for the device.

The posters shared online give us an idea of the camera module and charging tech. The smartphone seems to have a rectangular camera island with a triple rear camera setup, and the flash will be placed in between the sensor.

What else can we see?

The poster also confirms the support of Realme's latest 150W UltraDart charging tech support. The brand previously revealed that GT Neo 3 would be the first Realme device to benefit from 150W charging support.

As claimed by Realme in MWC, the UltraDart charging will fuel the device from zero to 50% in 5 minutes. We can assume that the device will get completely charged in under 15 minutes.

Furthermore, it is being said that Realme GT Neo 3 would be a cost-efficient smartphone. This means that the device is going to give a tough time to the recently launched Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge that ships with 120W charging support.

However, the charging tech is not going to be exclusive for Realme for a long time as Oppo and OnePlus have also announced their high octane charging solutions in MWC.

Realme GT Neo 3 tipped specifications

Previous leaks have suggested that Realme GT Neo 3 may feature a 6.7-inch OLED display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone could get a 12GB RAM variant with 512GB internal storage. The device is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor.

In terms of optics, we can see a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary snapper, 8MP ultra wide-angle snapper, and a 2MP telemacro snapper. Chances are that the device will draw power from a 4500mAh battery.

