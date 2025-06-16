Victoria's Secret says all systems are back online following cyberattack

Victoria's Secret says it had fully restored its systems following attack

The company continues to investigate the incident

Victoria’s Secret has said it has now restored all systems affected by the recent cyberattack against its business.

In a new 10-Q form filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company confirmed restoring its IT network, and said it doesn’t expect the incident to have a material impact on its fiscal year.

In late May 2025, the retailer revealed it had experienced a “security incident” and that it would be shutting down its website and some in-store services “as a precaution.”

Missing details

The lingerie giant did not discuss the nature of the attack, the identity of the attackers, or the methods used to compromise the systems, simply saying the attack triggered its incident response protocols.

“Third-party experts are engaged, and we took down our website and some in store services as a precaution," it added in a statement. "We are working to quickly and securely restore operations."

Usually, when a company is forced to shut down its IT network, either partially or completely, it is to contain a ransomware attack, and prevent threat actors from moving laterally and exfiltrating sensitive customer data.

The attack lasted days, but has now been completely resolved. “All critical systems are restored and fully operational,” it was said in the form. “We continue to assess the full scope and impact of the incident. This incident has not caused a material disruption to our operations to date and we do not believe it will have a material impact to our fiscal year 2025.”

Victoria’s Secret added that it is continuing the investigation which incurred (and may continue to incur), expenses and other financial impacts. These “could” negatively impact the company’s future financial results, it concluded.

The company is one of the world’s most popular lingerie and beauty retailers, running more than 1,300 retail stores in 70 countries around the world.

Via BleepingComputer