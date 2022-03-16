Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro teased to launch in India soon – Here’s what we know

Audio player loading…

Realme is bringing its flagship smartphone lineup – Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro to India soon after their global unveiling. While there were rumours that the lineup will land in India soon, Realme has officially confirmed this via social media.

The company took to Twitter and teased the launch of this lineup by saying “The wait is over! Arriving in India soon and it’s going to be Greater than you see. Stay Tuned!”

The wait is over!Arriving soon in India and it’s going to be#GreaterThanYouSee.Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/6JbDn4KuwWMarch 15, 2022 See more

Unfortunately, the company hasn’t yet revealed the exact launch date of these phones. Rumours, though, suggest that Realme might debut the phones in India later this month.

An earlier report hinted that the Realme GT 2 Pro might be introduced in India in a couple of variants -8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. The report also suggested that the phone might come in three colour variants - Paper White, Paper Green and Steel Black – which are similar to the ones available in the international markets.

To recall, both the phones were first introduced in China and later were announced globally at the recently concluded MWC. It is hinted that the Indian variants would be similar to the ones launched in the international markets.

Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro specifications

In terms of specifications, the Realme GT 2 Pro will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 65W fast-charging out of the box. It will house a 6.7 inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The GT 2 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 50MP 150-degree ultrawide camera and a 2MP microscope camera sensor. While on the front it has a 32 MP selfie camera for videos and selfies.

The Realme GT 2, on the other hand, is an affordable premium phone that features a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. It draws power from a 5,000 mAh battery that has support for 65 W fast charging.