Realme GT Master Edition 6GB variant goes on sale today with big discount

The Realme GT Master Edition is the brand's latest mid-range offering in India. Launched a few weeks back in India, the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will go on sale for the first time today.

The Realme GT Master Edition was launched along with the flagship Realme GT and Realme Book laptop. The Realme GT Master Edition is one of India’s first Snapdragon 778G powered smartphones.

The Realme GT Master Edition is priced at Rs 25,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, Rs 27,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and the top of the line, 8GB+256GB variant costs Rs 29,999. The phone is available in Voyager Grey, Luna White and Cosmos Black.

In terms of the offers, you can get flat Rs 2,000 instant discount with bank cards pre-paid transactions. The offer is valid for all three variants and across multiple debit and credit cards. Also, you can grab no-cost EMI offers for up to six months and 5% unlimited cash back with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

Realme GT Master Edition Price With card offer 6GB+128GB Rs 25,999 Rs 23,999 8GB+128GB Rs 27,999 Rs 25,999 8GB+256GB Rs 29,999 Rs 27,999

Realme GT specs and features

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The Realme GT Master Edition comes in three colour options and the star of the show here is the Voyager Grey colour option which comes with a travel suitcase inspired design created by Naoto Fukasawa . The horizontal grid of the suitcase replicates an actual travel suitcase. The special edition with leather finish weighs 178g and measures 8.7mm while the regular colours weigh 178g and measure just 8mm.

The Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset handles the performance while Adreno 642L GPU handles gaming and graphics. The Realme GT Master Edition offers up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage along with up to 5GB Dynamic RAM expansion .

It sports a 6.43-inch Samsung made Super AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and 100% DCI-P3 coverage.

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 2 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 3 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 4 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 5 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 6 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 7 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 8 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 9 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 10 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

In the camera department, the phone brings a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP f/1.8 main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, there is a 32MP Sony IMX615 snapper. It runs off a 4,300mAh battery unit backed by a 65W fast charger in the box, going from 0 to 100% in just 35 minutes.

Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 1, superlinear speaker, GT mode which brings extreme performance and activates 4D game vibration.

Realme GT also gets a big discount

Similar to the Realme GT Master Edition, the flagship Realme GT is also eligible for bank card discount. The Realme GT which is currently priced at Rs 37,999 can be bought for Rs 34,999 - thanks to Rs 3,000 flat discount with any credit card/debit card transaction.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!