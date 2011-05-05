Creative launches new iPod nano rival

Creative has launched a tiny new rival to the Apple iPod nano with the attractive Zen Style M300 portable music player.

The new player has a 1.45-inch screen which ever-so-slightly larger than the watch-face-like Apple device and also boasts Bluetooth 2.1 connectivity so it can be used with wireless headphones.

Another addition which separates this new Zen player from the iPod nano is the opportunity for users to support the on-board memory (4-16GB) with a micro SD card slot.

Also on-board is an FM radio, which allows for 32 pre-set channels, up to 20 hours of battery life and support for MP3, WMA (DRM9) and WAV file formats.

Reasonably priced

The touchscreen devices are also quite reasonably priced with the 4GB model starting at £39.00 while the 16GB model will set you back £79.99. The 16GB iPod nano currently costs £163.

The Creative Zen M300 is available to buy now, along with the Bluetooth-less M100 models which are slightly cheaper still.