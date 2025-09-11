Microsoft just dropped its Store fees for Windows developers
Microsoft removes its fees for individual developers
- Microsoft removes the $19 one-time fee for individual developers
- It’ll also sign apps for free to boost trust and security
- Developers keep 100% of revenue when using their own ecommerce systems
Microsoft has finally eliminated the previous one-time $19 fee, allowing individual developers in nearly 200 countries to publish apps on the Microsoft Store for free.
The change now makes Microsoft even more accessible than before – Google maintains its $25 one-time fee and Apple retains the higher $99 annual fee.
To be eligible, developers can sign in with a personal Microsoft account, but while no credit card will be required, they’ll need to scan a government-issued ID and take a selfie to verify they are who they say they are.
Microsoft Store removes developer fees
Senior Product Manager Chetna Das lifted the wraps off the news via a blog post, stating: “Microsoft is creating a more inclusive and accessible platform that empowers more developers to innovate, share and thrive on the Windows ecosystem.”
The company will also sign apps for free, boosting trust and security for consumers.
With the change, developers will be able to tap into Microsoft’s 250 million monthly active users on its Store.
Redmond is particularly proud of the fact that developers can go from sign-up to submission in minutes thanks to instant access to the Partner Center upon verification, so developers won’t face the uphill battle they may face with other platforms to get their app into the hands of consumers.
Win32 (including .NET WPF and WinForms), UWP, PWA, .NET MAUI and Electron apps are supported on the platform, with Microsoft taking 15% for apps and 12% for games if developers choose to use its commerce platform.
Das also made it clear that developers can use their own in-app commerce system to keep 100% of the revenue – a likely dig at Apple, which has faced scrutiny over just this in recent years.
