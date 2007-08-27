SanDisk takes on iPod shuffle with Sansa Clip

SanDisk is upping the stakes in the digital music player war, releasing one of its smallest screen-enabled music players yet.

The matchbox-sized SanDisk Sansa Clip has an Apple iPod-like click wheel and a four-line colour OLED screen crammed into its tiny frame. Taking on the Creative Zen Stone and the Apple iPod shuffle, the SanDisk Sansa Clip plays MP3 and WMA tracks, FM radio and is also able to record radio shows.

The minute player can be fastened to your belt or pocket using the clip at the back, although this can be removed for a sleeker feel. Audio quality is one of the best in the pocket-sized player market, SanDisk says.

1GB and 2GB versions

Offering 15 hours' playback and voice recording, the SanDisk Sansa Clip is available in 1GB and 2GB versions. The smaller player, available in black only, will sell at $40 (£20), while the bigger-sized version will cost $60 (£30) and be available in blue, pink, and red. Both will be available this autumn.

The new SanDisk Sansa Clip will be unveiled at this week's IFA consumer electronics show in Berlin. We'll be there to bring you the full skinny on this and other new products.