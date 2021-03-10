Poco X3 Pro could launch in India on March 30

Poco, the young offshoot of Xiaomi rose to instant prominence with its first-ever device the Poco F1. However, after coming out of the hiatus, the company has only focused on launching rebranded Xiaomi phones mostly under the affordable and mid-range category.

It appears as though this is about to change, and change soon.

Poco has now teased the launch of its next flagship smartphone – The Poco X3 Pro. In a post on its social media handles, the company has suggested that the Poco F1's successor will not be the Poco F2 but the Poco X3 Pro and it could launch on March 30.

Same madness, only more!Get ready for #PROformance coz ONLY a POCO can beat a POCO. pic.twitter.com/PeW2AX0ZjLMarch 10, 2021 See more

But the devil lies in the details. The post also sneakily mentions that the upcoming phone will be the successor of the Poco F1 but in essence and not in the name hinting that there is another Poco phone round the corner and probably that too won’t be the Poco F2 but the Poco F3.

Poco X3 Pro – Price, Specifications and everything else that we know

Like most modern-day phones, we’ve been hearing a lot of details around the Poco X3 Pro. The phone was spotted multiple times in various databases along with other phones and recently made its presence felt on the BIS website, where it was busy collecting mandatory certifications.

Going by these innumerable leaks, it is pretty clear the Poco X3 Pro will come with a Snapdragon chipset and most likely it will be Snapdragon 860 chipset custom made for midrange phones. It also appears that Qualcomm will announce the chipset closer to the official unveiling of the Poco X3 Pro.

Other key specs could include a 5200 mAh battery, a couple of memory and storage combinations (6+128GB and 8+256GB) and also the phone will likely be available in Blue, Black, and Bronze colour options.

The battery downgrade from 6000 mAh on the Poco X3 to 5200 mAh on the Poco X3 Pro is pretty significant, however, this is probably to reduce the bulk from the device. Bulkiness was one of the biggest gripes that the Poco X3 users had.

In terms of pricing, based on the recent post and the rumours, the price of the Poco X3 Pro is expected to be around Rs. 25000 to Rs. 30,000 and will give stiff competition to the likes of OnePlus Nord, Realme X7 and the yet to be launched OnePlus 9 series.