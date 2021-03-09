Poco X3 Pro RAM, storage, and colours leaked ahead of India launch

Poco X3 Pro India launch is on the cards. The phone has already cleared the BIS certification ahead of the speculated India launch. A fresh report suggests Poco X3’s storage and colour options.

It is already a known fact that Poco is working on two new phones for the Indian market - a flagship phone in the F series and a mid-range phone around Rs 25,000 mark. The new mid-range phone is likely to be the Poco X3 and the flagship phone expected to be the Poco X3 Pro.

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

The Poco X3 is currently the top offering from the company which is currently priced at Rs 17,999 and the Poco X3 Pro is likely to cost a little more than the Poco X3 and fall under the sub Rs 25,000 segment.

According to a report from 91mobiles , the Poco X3 Pro will be available in two configurations and three colour options. The Poco X3 Pro base variant will have 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage and the other variant will have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone will be available in Blue, Black, and Bronze colour options.

Currently, the Poco X3 is available in 6+64GB, 6+128GB, and 8+128GB configurations. If the Poco X3 Pro’s leak turns out to be true, it will be the first device after the Poco F1 to have 256GB storage in the Poco lineup in India. Also, it’ll be interesting to see if Poco will retain the microSD card slot or not in the upcoming Poco X3 Pro.

Poco X3 Pro specs (expected)

On the inside, the Poco X3 Pro is tipped to come with a flagship-grade custom Snapdragon chipset. The Poco X3 Pro is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 860 unannounced chipset. While the details are unclear at the moment, we expect the Snapdragon 860 to be the upgraded Snapdragon 855 from 2019. Other expected features include a Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a big 5,200mAh battery.

