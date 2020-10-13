The successor to the Poco F1 will indeed launch in India

The Poco F2 has long been one of the most anticipated smartphones in India, even though its existence was never really officially confirmed. While Poco India has occasionally used it for humour purposes, we might have just received concrete evidence of its launch.

The Poco F2 will be the successor to the Poco F1 , which is generally regarded as one of the best value for money flagships of all time. It brought a slew of high-end specs and features to a never-before-seen price point, making it an instant hit with media and consumers alike. Unsurprisingly, a lot of people have been waiting for a follow-up that would disrupt the premium smartphone market.

Don't lose hopes just yet

The latest development comes from an interview with The Indian Express, where Poco India’s Country Director, Anuj Sharma, talked about the brand’s product strategies what to expect. For the uninitiated, Poco currently has three lineups in India— Poco C, M and X series. These occupy the sub Rs 10,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 segments. Upon being quizzed on the fate of the F series, Anuj shared “The Poco F1 was a device that changed the market and consumers expect the same from the successor. The Poco F2 Pro isn’t that device. We are working to bring a true successor to the Poco F1 but it will take time for us to develop it”

This was one of the first times that the company acknowledged the existence of the Poco F2. Considering the suggested timeline, it’s likely to launch sometime next year. It’s also unclear how much of its DNA it will share with some other smartphone from Xiaomi or Redmi.

One of the key talking points of the Poco F1 was its price. More recently, most smartphones have gotten more expensive due to factors such as rupee depreciation, import duties, disrupted supply chains and costlier components such as 5G modems. These would need to stabilize to some extent if phones were to get cheaper again.

The interview also touches upon topics such as why Poco resorts to rebranding other Xiaomi phones, its own software platform and entering other product categories. In the near future, we should see the launch of the Poco Pop Buds, the company’s first truly wireless earphones.