Poco F2 teased, likely to be launched in India

Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco is now tipped to launch one of its most awaited devices, the Poco F2, in India.

Poco India official Twitter handle has teased the phone with a new tweet.

The tweet, which is a short video clip, lists out the things Poco achieved in 2020. As per the clip, Poco sold over 1,000,000 phones in 2020 and it is now fourth in the list of online smartphone brands in India.

And towards the end of the clip, Poco dropped a hint about the impending phone, which will be called Poco F2.

The 52-second clip tweet is accompanied by the words: "The stage is set! The fun has begun! Let us get ready to take it to the next level!

Excited? You should be, coz the next year is going to be even crazier.

While we enjoy, let us look back at everything we've achieved together! Thank you".

While Poco has not spoken anything about any launch date, Poco F2 could be the very first 2021 phone from the stable.

There is also no official confirmation of the specs of the phone. Yet, a tipster claiming inputs from the Xiaomi Telegram group revealed the possible specifications of the new phone.

While the Poco F1 which was an affordable flagship phone powered by a flagship Snapdragon chipset, as per the leaks Poco F2 looks to be a mid-range phone.

The leak, by tipster Abhishek Yadav, has it that the Poco F2 will bear the model number K9A and is codenamed Courbet. The device is expected to have an AMOLED screen capable of running at a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will have a 4,250mAh battery with support for reverse charging.

The mid-range phone will draw power from Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, which also powers the Poco X3.

Reports also have it there will be a quad rear camera setup. It is expected to have a punch-hole display and a back panel design on the lines of the Poco X3. It will offer support for NFC too.

The Poco F2 will be the successor to the Poco F1, which is generally regarded as one of the best value for money flagships. It brought a slew of high-end specs and features to a never-before-seen price point, making it an instant hit.