Poco M3 launch date in India is February 2 on Flipkart

Poco M3 launch date in India is now official. The Poco M3 will launch in India on February 2. This will be the brand's first smartphone launch of the year 2021. The Poco M3 launch was teased in a video recently.

The Poco M3 made its global debut on November 24 and was made available in several global markets. After a couple of months, the device is finally arriving in India. The Poco M3 in India will be the successor to the Poco M2 which is one of the popular budget phones in India from 2020 and the company has sold over 1 crore units of the Poco M2 in India alone.

Launching on 2nd Feb at 12PM on @Flipkart.

As with the rest of the Poco lineup, the Poco M3 will be sold via Flipkart. The launch will happen via online on Flipkart at 12 noon on February 2. The landing page for the Poco M3 is already live on Flipkart

Poco M3 Specifications

Starting off with the display, the Poco M3 sports a 6.53-inch Full HD+ dot drop display. It has a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90.34% screen-to-body ratio, 70% NTSC colour gamut. A layer of Gorilla Glass 5 sits on top of the display. To the rear, you get a unique dual-tone finish with a rectangular block which sports the triple camera module and Poco branding. It is available in Poco Yellow, Cool Blue, and Power Black colourways.

Under the hood, the Poco M3 is powered by a Qualcomm chipset. The device has the Snapdragon 662 SoC in the heart. It is an octa-core chipset built on an 11nm fabrication process which runs at a max frequency of 2.05GHz and has a third-gen AI engine. Gaming and graphics performance will be taken care of by Adreno 610 GPU. In Europe, the device is available in two variants - 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB model. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot which takes up to 512GB. We can expect a slight upgrade here especially in the RAM department.

(Image credit: Poco)

On to the optics, the Poco M3 sports a 48MP primary sensor with a 1/2" sensor size, f/1.79 aperture followed by a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor both with f/2.2 aperture. Selfies are handled by an 8MP shooter which is located inside the dew-drop notch. It has an f/2,05 aperture.

The Poco M3 packs in the biggest battery on a Poco phone yet with a 6000mAh unit with 18W fast charging. The phone also supports USB-C reverse charging as well. The Poco M3 runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10 with no ads or bloatware. For security, the handset sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and also AI face unlock support. For audio, the device packs in dual speakers with Hi-Res audio certification.

Furthermore, the Poco M3 packs in IR blaster, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio, dedicated microSD card slot, dual-band Wi-Fi support, dual SIM, and Bluetooth 5.0. For navigation, there is GPS/ A-GPS / GLONASS / Beidou / Galileo.

Poco M3 specifications Display 6.53" FHD+ Processor Snapdragon 662 RAM 4GB Storage 64/128GB Rear camera 48+2+2MP Front camera 8MP Battery 6000mAh Charging 18W

