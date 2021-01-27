Poco M3 India launch: new teaser talks about design and performance

Poco M3 India launch is on the horizon. The launch of the Poco M3 has been officially teased by the company. A new video uploaded by Poco India on Twitter talks about the design and performance of the budget phone.

The Poco M3 in India will be the successor to the Poco M2 which is one of the popular budget phones in India from 2020. The new video starts off with two people (cameraman and host) carrying Poco M3 to a mall in Bengaluru and asking out how the phone looks. First, the Poco M3 is shown in the Black colour variant which gets a response as "Killer look". Next up they talk about performance and call it an "OP" a.k.a Over Performer. The Yellow colour variant is shown next in the video. The video also highlights the heavy task performance of the Poco M3 - it can handle audio, video, and image editing apps, all at the same time. Apart from that, the phone is also shown in all three colour options - Yellow, Blue, and Black.

We let a few people try out our new phone. Things might’ve gotten out of hand. Click at your own risk. #POCOM3 pic.twitter.com/g8pzjld2mlJanuary 25, 2021

Poco M3 Specifications

Starting off with the display, the Poco M3 sports a 6.53-inch Full HD+ dot drop display. It has a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90.34% screen-to-body ratio, 70% NTSC colour gamut. A layer of Gorilla Glass 5 sits on top of the display. To the rear, you get a unique dual-tone finish with a rectangular block which sports the triple camera module and Poco branding. It is available in Poco Yellow, Cool Blue, and Power Black colourways.

Under the hood, the Poco M3 is powered by a Qualcomm chipset. The device has the Snapdragon 662 SoC in the heart. It is an octa-core chipset built on an 11nm fabrication process which runs at a max frequency of 2.05GHz and has a third-gen AI engine. Gaming and graphics performance will be taken care of by Adreno 610 GPU. In Europe, the device is available in two variants - 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB model. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot which takes up to 512GB. We can expect a slight upgrade here especially in the RAM department.

(Image credit: Poco)

On to the optics, the Poco M3 sports a 48MP primary sensor with a 1/2" sensor size, f/1.79 aperture followed by a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor both with f/2.2 aperture. Selfies are handled by an 8MP shooter which is located inside the dew-drop notch. It has an f/2,05 aperture.

The Poco M3 packs in the biggest battery on a Poco phone yet with a 6000mAh unit with 18W fast charging. The phone also supports USB-C reverse charging as well. The Poco M3 runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10 with no ads or bloatware. For security, the handset sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and also AI face unlock support. For audio, the device packs in dual speakers with Hi-Res audio certification.

Furthermore, the Poco M3 packs in IR blaster, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio, dedicated microSD card slot, dual-band Wi-Fi support, dual SIM, and Bluetooth 5.0. For navigation, there is GPS/ A-GPS / GLONASS / Beidou / Galileo.

While there is no proper launch date for the Poco M3 in India yet, the previous report suggests the device will launch in India during February.

Poco M3 specifications Display 6.53" FHD+ Processor Snapdragon 662 RAM 4GB Storage 64/128GB Rear camera 48+2+2MP Front camera 8MP Battery 6000mAh Charging 18W

