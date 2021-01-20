Poco M3 India launch will happen in February, says leakster

Poco M3 India launch is on the cards. The budget phone from Poco will launch in India in February. The Poco M3 will be the successor to the Poco M2 in India, which is one of the best selling smartphones in the budget segment.

According to tipster Mukul Sharm a, the Poco M3 India launch will happen in February. In a tweet, he confirmed and teased the launch of Poco M3 recently. However, he did not reveal the exact date. In a new tweet, Mukul also shared a picture of a person holding the Poco M3 in Yellow colour. He said the Poco M3 is launching in India very soon and we can expect the new Yellow colour variant to make its way in India as well.

[Exclusive]: the POCO M3 is indeed launching very soon in India. We can expect the new Yellow color variant to make it's way to India as well.Feel free to retweet.#POCO #POCOM3 pic.twitter.com/UhQccnUn9GJanuary 20, 2021

Poco M3 Specifications

The design approach of the Poco M3 is quite unique. To the rear, you get a unique dual-tone finish with a rectangular block which sports the triple camera module and Poco branding. It is available in Poco Yellow, Cool Blue, and Power Black colourways.

The Poco M3 sports a 6.53-inch Full HD+ dot drop display. It has a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90.34% screen-to-body ratio, 70% NTSC colour gamut. A layer of Gorilla Glass 5 sits on top of the display.

Under the hood, the Poco M3 is powered by a Qualcomm chipset. The device has the Snapdragon 662 SoC in the heart. It is an octa-core chipset built on an 11nm fabrication process which runs at a max frequency of 2.05GHz and has a third-gen AI engine. Gaming and graphics performance will be taken care of by Adreno 610 GPU. In Europe, the device is available in two variants - 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB model. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot which takes up to 512GB. We can expect a slight upgrade here especially in the RAM department.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

On to the optics, the Poco M3 sports a 48MP primary sensor with a 1/2" sensor size, f/1.79 aperture followed by a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor both with f/2.2 aperture. Selfies are handled by an 8MP shooter which is located inside the dew-drop notch. It has an f/2,05 aperture.

The Poco M3 packs in the biggest battery on a Poco phone yet with a 6000mAh unit with 18W fast charging. The phone also supports USB-C reverse charging as well. The Poco M3 runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10 with no ads or bloatware. For security, the handset sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and also AI face unlock support. For audio, the device packs in dual speakers with Hi-Res audio certification.

Furthermore, the Poco M3 packs in IR blaster, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio, dedicated microSD card slot, dual-band Wi-Fi support, dual SIM, and Bluetooth 5.0. For navigation, there is GPS/ A-GPS / GLONASS / Beidou / Galileo.

Poco M3 specifications Display 6.53" FHD+ Processor Snapdragon 662 RAM 4GB Storage 64/128GB Rear camera 48+2+2MP Front camera 8MP Battery 6000mAh Charging 18W

