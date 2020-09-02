Poco M2 to launch on September 8 in India

Poco is gearing up to launch a new device next week in India and no it’s not the Poco X3 . The company will be unveiling the Poco M2 in India soon.

Poco M2 will be launched in India on September 8. The device will be sold on Flipkart and the teaser for the same is already live on the e-commerce site. The tagline here is “For The Win”. The company has scheduled the launch event at 12 noon.

It's time to change all your WTF moments to #PowerFTW moments.Get ready, the #POCOM2 is arriving on 08th September at 12 noon on @Flipkart.

The teasers suggest that the RAM, display size, battery capacity and the cameras will be the key highlights of the Poco M2. It will have a mini-dot notch surrounded by a display spanning almost 6.5-inches. Since the Poco M2 Pro was a Redmi Note 9 Pro in disguise, we wouldn’t be surprised if the Poco M2 too takes a few cues from another Xiaomi smartphone.

Looking at the currently available information and design, the Poco M2 could be based on the Redmi 9 or the Redmi 9 Prime that recently launched in India. There could be minor changes though.

Since the Poco M2 Pro price starts at Rs 13,999 in India, the Poco M2 could start at an even lesser price point and could well be the most affordable Poco device till date. The Redmi 9 Prime is currently priced under Rs 10,000 in India.

For context, the Redmi 9 Prime offers a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a dew-drop notch. On the inside, the device is powered by Mediatek’s Helio G80 SoC. It is paired 4GB of RAM and comes in two storage options - 64GB and 128GB. There is also a microSD card slot.

On to the cameras, the Redmi 9 Prime has a quad-camera stack at the rear with a 13MP f/2.2 main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. The front has an 8MP sensor tucked underneath the notch for taking selfies. All this is backed up by a huge 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.