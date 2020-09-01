Poco X3 confirmed to launch on September 7 globally

Poco X3 will be unveiled globally on September 7. The launch date was confirmed by Poco Global Twitter handle right after the announcement of the new Snapdragon 732G mid-range chipset.

The Poco X3 Global launch is set for September 7 at 8PM(GMT+8). The launch event will be streamed on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and also MIUI community. The Poco X3 will be the successor to the Poco X2 which was launched in India back in February. The device will be called “Poco X3 NFC” and of course, it will pack in NFC.

(Image credit: MIUI Turkiye)

Qualcomm confirmed that the 732G will debut on an upcoming smartphone from Poco. The name of the smartphone wasn’t disclosed, but it is expected to be on the Poco X3 which was recently leaked. Since Poco India’s spokesperson spoke at the announcement, we could be hopeful for the device to launch in India later.

Poco X3 specs

The Poco X3 is confirmed to come with a high refresh rate display and a 64MP camera. However, before things could go official, a fan site ruined Poco’s party by leaking the specs of the upcoming Poco X3.

According to the leaked specifications, the Poco X3 will have a 6.67-inch LCD panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It is said to come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded within the power button.

It also appears to have a redesigned camera module. It is said to be a 64MP quad-camera array on the back and a 20MP selfie shooter on the front. The battery will be rated at 5,160mAH battery and will support 33W fast charging. On the inside, the device is expected to pack in the new Snapdragon 732G SoC which promises 15% faster GPU performance with slightly overclocked CPU compared to the Snapdragon 730G.