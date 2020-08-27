Upcoming Poco X3 gets leaked in detail by a Xiaomi fansite

Poco Global had been teasing the existence of a new mid-range smartphone for the last few weeks. But before it could make things official, a fan site appears to have ruined the party.

Last month, Poco suggested that its next phone will be a OnePlus Nord competitor which will be “worth waiting for”. This was followed by another post which talked about the high refresh rate display. To relieve our curiosity, a Xiaomi fan site leaked everything there was to know about the next Poco phone.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: MIUI Turkiye) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: MIUI Turkiye)

In a forum post on MIUI Turkiye (which has since been deleted), the design and all the specifications of the Poco X3 were made available. As the name suggests, it will be the successor to the Poco X2 which was one of the best mid-rangers of the season. The X3 will carry a very similar design with a glass back and a round camera housing. A new two-tone finish could also be in the works.

According to the source, the Poco X3 will be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 732 chipset, making it the first smartphone to do so. The Prime core will be clocked at 2.3GHz, a slight bump up from the Snapdragon 730G.

The display will continue to be a 6.67-inch LCD panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The leaked images also show a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded within the power button.

The camera module also seems to be redesigned but we don’t know yet if there will be any major changes. It is said to be a 64MP quad-camera array on the back and a 20MP selfie shooter on the front. The battery will be rated at a whopping 5,160mAH battery and will support 33W fast charging.

The Poco X3 will launch in a few Asian markets starting September 8. There’s no word on the device’s Indian launch yet.

Check out the cached version of the deleted post