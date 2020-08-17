The upgraded Snapdragon 732G could arrive in September

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon mobile processors have dominated the mid-range and flagship segment from the past few years. Although the flagship 8 series is getting expensive with the last two iterations, the company’s mid-range 7 series is getting a lot of traction in the last couple of years. Joining the family, we might have the Snapdragon 732G arriving next month.

The silicon maker, Qualcomm is expected to unveil the Snapdragon 732 mobile platform in September as per the tipster on Twitter (Chun). The Snapdragon 732G will be the successor to the popular mid-range processor from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 730G.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

It will be an octa-core chipset with two Kryo 470 gold cores clocked at 2.3GHz and six Kryo 470 silver cores clocked at 1.8GHz. It is said to come with an 8 nm fabrication processor, similar to the Snapdragon 730G SoC. It is also rumoured to pack in the same Adreno 618 as found on the last generation. We can expect Qualcomm to boost the GPU clock speed by a bit here.

Further, to keep the price and production cost under control, the chipset will be supporting 4G networks only. And, the 5G capabilities should be taken care of by the successor of the Snapdragon 765G. It is also said to come with better Better AI processing. Since it is a gaming-centric chipset and comes under the G(aming) series, we can expect Qualcomm to pack in several improvements to enhance the gaming experience.

The first phone with the new Snapdragon 732G chipset will be available in Vietnam according to the tipster and it is likely to go on sale in the month of September and the pricing is said to be less than $300 (~Rs22,400). Although we can’t say if the tipster is 100% right here, we expect slightly more improvements in the actual product itself that will enhance the overall user experience.

As of now, there is no official announcement date from Qualcomm and we should hear more about the same in the coming days.