Casio introduces 'silent' camera

New silent shooter from Casio slots into the Exilim range of compacts

Casio has introduced a new compact camera into its Exilim range. The first 'silent' camera in the range, it is designed for use in places such as museums, aquariums, restaurants and churches where a noisy camera might disturb.

The EX-ZS100 also features a 12.5x optical zoom lens, which is capable of shooting 24mm wide angle up to 300mm at the telephoto zoom. The camera also sports a 14-million pixel CCD sensor.

Macro shooting is available, with focusing as close as 1cm away.

Advanced Easy

Casio has also introduced a new 'Advanced Easy Mode' which means the camera automatically focuses at an object its pointed at, rather than having to use the traditional half-press to focus method as found on most digital compacts.

The camera is also equipped with anti-shake mode and face detection, along with other recording modes such as Best Shot, Snapshot and Self-timer.

When the new Silent Mode is activated, the camera settings are automatically configured to avoid disturbing others, such as suppressing the flash and removing all operation noises.

The Casio Exilim EX-ZS100 price is £149.99 RRP and will be available from 18 August.