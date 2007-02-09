Helmet cam for extreme filming

Oregon Scientific is releasing a head-mounted video camera, ripe for the extreme sports fan. The tiny device straps to a crash helmet, or a limb, letting you film exploits from any point of view.

The waterproof All Terrain Camera uses a CMOS imaging sensor, and is able to film at three different resolutions: 640 x 480, 320 x 240 and 160 x 120 at either 15 or 30fps (frames per second) in the AVI format.

Clips are stored on SD memory card, up to 2GB, so the camera isn't compatible with the high-capacity SDHC standard. It comes bundled with the straps needed to attach it to your person.

The All Terrain Camera also supports USB and is compatible with Windows XP/2000/Me. No word on Mac compatibility, however.

Priced at £160, the All Terrain Camera is aimed at the amateur video maker and the extreme sports fan. On its website Oregon Scientific even compares it the cameras used on reality stunt show Jack Ass.

Just don't come crying to us if you hurt yourself while filming when it's released in April.