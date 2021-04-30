Smartphones launched in April 2021 in India: Specs, price, and availability

April was surprisingly a busy month for the smartphone industry in India. In the first 10 days of the month we had seven phone launches, the next nine days we did not have any launches, and starting from April 19 to April 29, we had whopping 15 phone launches which bring the total tally to 22.

Honestly, we were not expecting these many launches considering we had 26 smartphone launches in March. But, there were many surprising launches this time around and most smartphones launched in April were either budget or mid-range devices, barring Xiaomi which unveiled the Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra flagship trio.

Samsung opened the account for April with the launch of two phones under the F series. Oppo launched the vanilla F19 while Realme has unveiled three C series phones priced under Rs 10,000. Oppo also added three new A-series smartphones, A54, A74 5G, and A53s 5G. Motorola also announced two budget phones, the Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion priced aggressively.

Poco launched a 4GB variant of the Poco M2 called the Poco M2 Reloaded while Realme 8 5G was launched as the first phone with Dimensity 700 chipset in India. iQoo also made its comeback to India after a year with the iQoo 7 series. Samsung added its first 5G mid-range phone in India with the Galaxy M42 and lastly, the Vivo V21 was launched with some impressive camera features.

Here is the list of phones that were launched in the month of April 2021 in India. Also, given the present state of Covid-19 in India, we are expecting fewer launches in the upcoming month.

Samsung Galaxy F12 and F02s

Just like March 2021, Samsung kickstarted the month with the launch of two phones in the F series. The Samsung Galaxy F12 and F02s will be rebranded version of the Galaxy M12 and M02s which were launched earlier this year.

The Samsung Galaxy F12 comes with a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP primary ISOCELL GM2 sensor. It will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz, a first in the F series. Under the hood, the device will be powered by Exynos 850 SoC.

The Samsung Galaxy F02s on the other hand sports a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a 13MP triple rear camera, and will be powered by Snapdragon 450 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02s launched in India starting at Rs 8,999

Oppo F19

The vanilla Oppo F19 is the third device in the Oppo F19 series after the Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro Plus. The Oppo F19 is the sleekest phone with a 5,000mAh battery with just 175grams and 7.5mm thickness. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Other features include a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, punch-hole selfie camera, a 48 quad-camera setup, Snapdragon 662, 48MP triple rear camera, 16MP selfie camera, and Android 11 OS based on ColorOS 11.

Oppo F19 is a sleek phone with a 5,000mAh battery

Realme C20, C21, and C25

The new trio in the budget C series is priced under Rs 10,000 and sports a big battery. The Realme C25 and Realme C21 also come with TÜV Rheinland reliability certification. The Realme C25 is the premium one of the trio. It houses a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen and is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 gaming-centric budget chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It sports a 6,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

The Realme C20 and Realme C21 are powered by MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64 GM of internal storage. Both phones pack in a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging. The Realme C21 sports a 13+2+2MP triple rear camera while the Realme C20 offers an 8MP primary camera.

Realme C25, C21, and C20 budget phones launched in India

Realme C25 Realme C21 Realme C20 Display 6.5" HD+ 6.5" HD+ 6.5" HD+ Processor Helio G70 Helio G35 Helio G35 RAM 4GB LPDDR4X 3/4GB LPDDR4X 2GB Storage 64/28GB 32/64GB 32GB Rear camera 13+2+2MP 13+2+2MP 8MP Front camera 8MP 5MP 5MP Battery 6,000mAh, 18W 5,000mAh 5,000mAh Fingerprint scanner Yes Yes No Software Android 11 Android 10 Android 10 Thickness 9.6mm 8.9mm 8.9mm Weight 209g 190g 190g Price Rs 9,999 | Rs 10,999 Rs 7,999 | Rs 8,999 Rs 6,999

Infinix Hot 10 Play

The second phone in the Hot 10 series after the vanilla Infinix Hot 10 is packed with a big 6.82-inch HD+ display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor. In the camera department, there is a 13MP primary lens with f/1.8 and a secondary depth sensor. Selfies are being handled by an 8MP shooter.

Powering all the internals is a massive 6,000mAh battery. The device misses out on fast charging and Type-C port though. In terms of software, the device runs on dated Android 10 based on XOS 7 skin.

Infinix Hot 10 Play with 6,000mAh battery launched in India

Oppo A54

The new budget phone in the A-series, the Oppo A52 is a phone with pretty much ordinary specs. It has a 6.51-inch HD+ 60Hz LCD panel and the handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Oppo A54 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for an 18W Fast Charge.

In the camera department, the device is having a 13MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP bokeh camera with an aperture of f/2.4. On the front, there is a 16MP camera with an aperture of f/2.0 for selfies.

Oppo A54 with 5,000mAh battery launched in India

Check out the Oppo A54 on Flipkart Rs 13,490: 4GB + 64GB Rs 15,990: 6GB + 128GB

Moto G40 Fusion and Moto G60

Motorola launched two new phones in the G series this season - the Moto G40 Fusion and Moto G60. The focus this time is on cameras ─ the Moto G60 sports a 108MP camera setup while the Moto G40 Fusion features a 64MP main camera.

Apart from the camera setup, both phones are expected to come with the same set of specs including the Snapdragon 723G processor, a 6.8-inch 120Hz HDR display, a massive 6,000mAh battery, and Android 11 out of the box. ThinkShield security suite will be part of both phones.

Moto G60: Rs 17,999 and Moto G40 Fusion: Rs 13,999 | Rs 15,999

Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion launched in India with 120Hz displays

Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion specs Moto G60 Moto G40 Fusion Display 6.8" FHD+, LCD, 120Hz 6.8" FHD+, LCD, 120Hz Processor Snapdragon 732G Snapdragon 732G RAM 6GB 4/6GB Storage 128GB 64/128GB Rear camera 108+8+2MP 64+8+2MP Front camera 32MP 16MP Battery 6,000mAh, 20W 6,000mAh, 20W Fingerprint scanner Yes Yes Weight 220g 220g Thickness 9.6mm 9.6mm

Oppo A74 5G

Oppo’s first 5G phone in the A series for India, the Oppo A74 5G. It marks the debut of Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 480 chipset in India. The device sports a 6.48-inch 90Hz Full HD+ display. In terms of optics, the Oppo A74 5G comes with a 48MP main camera and two 2MP cameras. To keep the phone up and running, the device is said to pack in a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

As for security, the handset sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and also support face unlock. The device comes in a sole 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage configuration and will run on the latest ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.

Oppo A74 5G launched in India with 90Hz display and 5,000mAh battery

Poco M2 Reloaded

Poco M2 Reloaded is basically the Poco M2 with 4GB of RAM. While the current Poco M2 phones come with 6GB of RAM, the Reloaded version will come with 4GB of RAM and will cost Rs 9,499.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. It sports 6.53-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display. On the back, there is a quad-camera setup consisting of a 13MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor for portraits. Selfies are handled by an 8MP front camera. The Poco M2 has a big 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Poco M2 gets a new Rs 9,499 variant in India

Realme 8 5G

Launched as India’s cheapest 5G phone, the Realme 8 5G is powered by Dimensity 700 chipset which also made its debut in India. The chipset is built on top of a 7nm platform with a clock speed of 2.2GHz.

The phone is also confirmed to come with a 5,000mAh battery(18W fast charging), 90Hz refresh rate screen with Full HD+ resolution and 600nits brightness. In terms of optics, the Realme 8 5G sports a 48MP triple camera setup along with a 16MP selfie camera. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Realme 8 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 700 launched in India

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

This Mi 11 Ultra is Xiaomi’s costliest smartphone from the brand in India yet. The stand out feature is the second display on the back for notifications, selfies, and other customizations - placed next to the giant camera bump.

The Mi 11 Ultra is the first phone to feature Samsung’s new 50MP ISOCELL GN2 image sensor, which is the largest on any smartphone at 1/1.12-inches. This is followed by a 48MP telephoto lens and a Sony IMX586 48MP camera. It flaunts a 6.81-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset. On the inside, it packs in a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired and wireless charging. The device will be soon available in India.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price in India, specs and availability

Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro

The more affordable flagship phones from Xiaomi were launched under the brand new Mi 11X series. The Mi 11X is basically Redmi K40 or the Poco F3 while the Mi 11X Pro is the global version of the Mi 11i. The vanilla Mi 11X is powered by Snapdragon 870 and the Snapdragon 888 powered the Mi 11X Pro.

Both phones come with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ E4 Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. They are paired with up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. In terms of camera, the Mi 11X sports a 48MP triple camera setup while the Mi 11X Pro sports a 108MP triple rear camera. Both pack in a 4,520mAh battery unit with 33W fast charging.

Xiaomi Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro launched in India – new affordable flagships

Xiaomi Mi 11X series specifications Mi 11X Mi 11X Pro Display 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED, 120Hz 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED, 120Hz Design 7.8mm, 196g, IP53 7.8mm, 196g, IP53 Processor Snapdragon 870 Snapdragon 888 RAM 8GB LPDDR5 8GB LPDDR5 Camera 48MP + 8MP + 5MP 108MP + 8MP + 5MP Battery 4,520mAh, 33W 4,520mAh, 33W

Xiaomi Mi 11X series pricing Configuration Mi 11X Mi 11X Pro 6+128GB Rs 29,999 - 8+128GB Rs 31,999 Rs 39,999 8+256GB - Rs 41,999

iQoo 7 Legend and iQoo 7

The iQoo 7 Legend comes with a Snapdragpon 888 chipset and is also the cheapest phone with the same. You also get a BMW inspired design, 66W fast charging (unlike the Chinese variant which features 120W fast charging). Further, the device comes with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. There’s a triple camera array on the back, with a 48MP f/1.79 primary sensor with OIS, a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide shooter and a 13MP f/2.46 2x telephoto lens for portraits. On the front is a 16MP selfie camera.

The iQoo 7 is basically the iQoo Neo 5 from China which is powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor, a 6.62-inch Full HD+ Samsung E3 Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz high refresh rate. You also get an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. The device features a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX598 main camera with optical image stabilization, a 12MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP sensor. For selfies, the device comes with a 16MP shooter.

iQoo 7 and iQoo 7 Legend launched with flagship Snapdragon chipsets

iQoo 7 Legend iQoo 7 8GB+128GB Rs 39,990 Rs 31,990 8GB+256GB - Rs 33,990 12GB+256GB Rs 43,990 Rs 35,990

Oppo A53s

While there is no sign of commercial availability of the 5G network in India, smartphone makers have jumped to the 5G train and especially in the budget segment. The key highlight of the Oppo A53s is the chipset inside, the star of the show here is the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.

The device sports a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. In terms of camera, the handset comes with three cameras on the back with a 13MP main camera(f/2.2), a 2MP depth, and a 2MP macro lens. Selfies are handled by an 8MP shooter on the front. Powering the device is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging via Type-C port.

Oppo A53s with Dimensity 700 launched in India as cheapest 5G phone

Samsung Galaxy M42

The Galaxy M42 is not the exact phone in the M series we would have anticipated in 2021. The comes with an HD+ display, 60Hz refresh rate, 15W fast charging, and a 5,000mAh battery. On the brighter side, the device is powered by Snapdragon 750G and comes with a Super AMOLED display.

The device is available in two configurations ㅡ 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM paired with 128GB of internal storage on both models. Security features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, Knox, Secure folder, AltZ with a quick switch, and content suggestions. The device is also said to come with Samsung Pay with NFC.

Samsung Galaxy M42 price in India, specs, news, and leaks

Vivo V21

The V series has always been known for its stand-out camera features and with Vivo V21, the company has taken up the selfie camera game to the next level. The Vivo V21 comes with a 44MP (f/2.0) selfie camera which is paired with optical image stabilization - making it the world’s first 44MP OIS camera. The company also promises better selfies in the dark with excellent details.

On the rear, there is a 64MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro shooter. In the visual segment, the Vivo V21 is having a 6.44-inch Full HD+ E3 AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The first 5G phone in the Vivo V series, the V21 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset.

Vivo V21 launched in India with a 44MP OIS selfie camera

Others

Phones launched in April 2021

Product Launch Price Samsung Galaxy F12 April 5 Rs 10,999 onwards Samsung Galaxy F02s April 5 Rs 8,999 onwards Oppo F19 April 6 Rs 18,990 Realme C20 April 8 Rs 6,799 Realme C21 April 8 Rs 7,999 Realme C25 April 8 Rs 9,999 onwards Infinix Hot 10 Play April 19 Rs 8,499 Oppo A54 April 19 Rs 13,490 onwards Moto G40 Fusion April 20 Rs 13,999 onwards Moto G60 April 20 Rs 17,999 Oppo A74 5G April 20 Rs 17,990 Poco M2 Reloaded April 21 Rs 9,499 Realme 8 5G April 22 Rs 14,999 onwards Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra April 23 Rs 69,999 Xiaomi Mi 11X April 23 Rs 29,999 onwards Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro April 23 Rs 39,999 onwards iQoo 7 Legend April 26 Rs 31,990 onwards iQoo 7 April 26 Rs 39,990 onwards Oppo A53s April 27 Rs 14,990 onwards Samsung Galaxy M42 April 28 Rs 21,999 onwards Vivo v21 April 29 Rs 29,990 onwards

