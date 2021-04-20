Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion launched in India with 120Hz displays

Motorola has announced Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion budget phones in India today. Both the devices are priced under Rs 20,000 and are set to take on the Redmi Note 10 series and Realme 8 series in India.

The Moto G60 is the star phone among the two and it comes with very competitive specs like a 108MP camera, a 120Hz display, and a massive 6,000mh battery. The Moto G40 Fusion, on the other hand, is basically the same as the Moto G60, but with a slight change on the rear camera setup.

Motorola has been pretty good with its smartphone strategy for the past few months although it hasn’t launched as many phones as the competition. The USP of the devices in addition to the impressive specs is the near Stock Android experience and security features that Motorola is promising.

Moto G60 specs

Arguably the best budget phone from Moto according to the spec sheet, the Moto G60 is the biggest leap from Motorola in terms of optics. The Moto G60 sports a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary wide-angle lens that also doubles up as a macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. With the 108MP camera setup, the device will compete against the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and also Realme 8 Pro. In terms of selfies, there is a 32MP snapper.

As for the display, the device has a 6.8-inch Full HD+ 120Hz display - however, it is an LCD panel with HDR10 certification. Under the hood, the device is powered by Snapdragon 732G chipset which was previously present only on Redmi and Poco devices. The device is available in the sole 6+128GB variant. Powering the device from the inside is a 6,000mAh battery unit with support for 20W Turbo fast charging over the Type-C port.

The device runs on near-stock Android 11 out of the box and as an added security feature, the device also comes with Thinkshield for a mobile suite that protects the phone from supply chain level to OS and hardware level. Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm headphone jack, a dedicated Google Assistant button, My UX gestures, and a microSD card slot(hybrid). The Moto G60 also comes with NFC.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

Moto G60 price in India and availability

The Moto G60 is available in sole 6+128GB configuration that is priced at Rs 16,999. The device is available in Dynamic Gray and Frosted Champagne colourways. Moto G60 will go on sale for the first time on April 27.

You can also avail Rs 1,500 instant discount with ICICI bank credit cards and on ICICI debit/credit card EMI transactions.

Moto G40 Fusion

The Moto G40 Fusion is similar to the Moto G60 with one change that comes in terms of the camera setup. The Moto G40 Fusion comes with a 48MP quad pixel primary camera and a 16MP selfie camera. The rest of the camera specs and overall phone specs remain the same. The device is available in two configurations - 4+64GB and 6+128GB.

The Moto G40 is also the cheapest phone powered by Snapdragon 732G processor.

Moto G40 Fusion price in India and availability

The Moto G40 Fusion is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4+64GB and the 6+128GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999. The device is available in Dynamic Gray and Frosted Champagne colour options and will be available starting May 1.

You can also avail Rs 1,000 instant discount with ICICI bank credit cards and on ICICI debit/credit card EMI transactions.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion specs