Oppo A54 with 5,000mAh battery launched in India

Oppo has launched a new smartphone in India today called the Oppo A54 which comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and MediaTek Helio P35 processor. The smartphone was first unveiled in Indonesia last month.

It is available on Flipkart and has two variants. The base variant of the Oppo A54 features 4GB RAM with 64GB storage option which has been priced at Rs 13,490, and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage option at Rs 15,990. It is available in three colour options, Moonlight Gold, Crystal Black, and Starry Blue.

Besides this, the Oppo A74 has been teased on Amazon to launch on April 20. The teaser suggests that the A74 will be a 5G smartphone with a max download speed of 2.1Gbps. It will also feature a 90Hz refresh rate display.

Oppo A54: Specs

The Oppo A54 comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display and 89.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display has a regular 60Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 120Hz with a pixel density of 269 ppi and a maximum brightness of 550 nits. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) chipset and the option for expandable storage up to 256GB.

Its biggest selling point is the 5000mAh Battery with support for 18W Fast Charge. It comes with a 3D curved body, with a side-mounted fingerprint unlock, and is IPX4 splashproof. The RAM used on the A54 is a LPDDR4X that clocks 1600 MHz.

In terms of cameras, the Oppo A54 features a 13MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP bokeh camera with an aperture of f/2.4. On the front there is a 16MP camera with an aperture of f/2.0. Other features include 4G, W-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.