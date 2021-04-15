Exclusive: Oppo A74 5G and Oppo A54 to launch in India this week

Oppo is about to bolster its budget smartphone lineup in India with the launch of two new smartphones – the Oppo A74 5G and the Oppo A54.

Destined for the offline market, the Oppo A74 5G and Oppo A54 will be available in India starting April 17. It seems like Oppo will not have a big launch event for these devices, and will instead make them available directly.

(Image credit: Oppo)

The Oppo A74 5G will be powered by the entry-level Snapdragon 480 chipset, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At an expected price of under Rs 20,000, it will be an affordable offering for those looking to get a 5G smartphone.

The Oppo A74 5G will have an LCD screen in the whereabouts of 6.5-inches, with Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It will house a 5,000mAh battery, with support for 18W fast charging. Even with a large battery, it will be rather petite with 8.4mm thickness and 188g weight. Colour options include Fluid Black and Fantastic Purple.

For photography, there’s a triple-camera array on the back with a 48MP primary sensor, followed by two auxiliary 2MP shooters. On the front will be an 8MP selfie camera. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, face unlock and Color OS 11.1 (Android 11) to boot.

(Image credit: Abhishek Yadav)

The Oppo A54 should be even more affordable, with the MediaTek Helio P35 to boot. It will be available in three configurations, 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB. Colourways include Starry Blue, Crystal Black and Moonlight Gold.

The rear cameras on the Oppo A54 will consist of a 13MP primary sensor, along with two other cameras on the back and a 16MP selfie camera on the front. The same 5,000mAh battery and 18W fast charging duo will be present here as well.

There is a 5G variant of the Oppo A54 in other markets, but India will get the 4G variant for now.

With the launch expected to take place on April 17, we should learn more about the Indian pricing and availability of the Oppo A74 5G and Oppo A54 soon.