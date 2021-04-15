Oppo to launch an affordable 5G phone in India next

Oppo will soon bring a 5G budget phone to India in the A-series. The Oppo A74 5G is expected to launch in India soon according to the latest report.

Abhishek Yadav, a tipster with a good track record tweeted about the upcoming Oppo A series device in India which will also be the first 5G phone in the A-series. For now, the Oppo F19 Pro Plus is the Oppo’s cheapest 5G powered phone in India and it looks like the upcoming A74 5G will undercut the mid-ranger.

Oppo A74 5G launching soon in India -90hz FHD+ LCD display-SD 480 5G-5000mAh with 18W charging-8.4mm thick & 188G weight-48+2+2MP rear-8MP front-Side-mounted fingerprint scanner-6+128GB storage-Android 11 based on Color OS 11.1May be this tweet will help you my friend. https://t.co/e2SHxLXrlj pic.twitter.com/ajZX53zRF3April 14, 2021 See more

Apart from bringing 5G to the table, the Oppo A74 5G is also said to bring features like a big battery, fast charging, high refresh rate screen, and more. Here is what the Oppo A74 5G looks like for now.

Oppo A74 5G specs

According to the tipster, the Oppo A74 5G device will be powered by Snapdragon 480 chipset which comes with a Snapdragon X51 5G modem. It is an octa-core chipset with a clock speed of up to 2GHz. This is a relatively new chipset and we’ve seen this on the newly launched Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 smartphones. Currently, there are no phones in India powered by the same chipset.

Further, the device is said to come with a Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080p) and a 90Hz refresh rate screen as well. However, the screen size is still a mystery. In terms of camera, the Oppo A74 5G is said to come with a 48MP main camera and two 2MP cameras which presumably are macro and depth sensors.

To keep the phone up and running, the device is said to pack in a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Even with the big battery packed in, the Oppo A74 5G will weigh around 188 grams and measure at 8.4mm thickness. As for security, the handset will sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and also support face unlock.

The device is said to come in sole 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage configuration and will run on the latest ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. In terms of design, the device will come in two shades - Fluid Black and Fantastic Purple.

Lastly, in terms of pricing, the device will be priced under Rs 20,000 in India and also the company will launch Oppo A72 5G in the last week of April.

