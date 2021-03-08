Oppo F19 Pro Plus, F19 Pro, and Oppo Band Style launched in India

Oppo’s first event of the year just concluded with the launch of the new Oppo F19 Pro series of smartphones and the Oppo Band Style fitness tracker. The keynote was preceded by performances by Nucleya, Ravi Dubey, Kusha Kapila and Kings United.

Two smartphones were unveiled in the form of the Oppo F19 Pro and the F19 Pro Plus 5G along with Oppo’s second wearable after a Wear OS smartwatch.

Speaking to TechRadar, Tasleem Arif, Vice President & Head, R&D Oppo India expanded on why now was the right time to bring these products to India: “After receiving overwhelming success in the global market, we are introducing Oppo Band Style for our Indian users. The product is a response to the current needs of the consumers which is focused on tracking health. We want to benefit more users with Oppo’s health services and wearable smart devices, so that they can easily access important health information.” Further, he spoke about the F19 Pro series offering 5G for the first time “We recently conducted a survey that threw light on current consumer insights, and the findings revealed that 5G was one of the top considered features for users looking to buy their devices.”

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G specs

(Image credit: Oppo)

Oppo’s first 5G phone in India in the mid-range segment, the Oppo F19 Pro Plus is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. It is an octa-core chipset clocked at 2.4GHz and supports both SA/NSA 5G modes. The Oppo F19 Pro Plus is available in sole 8+128GB variant with microSD card support up to 256GB.

As always, the focus on the F series device is on the optics. The Oppo F19 Pro Plus offers a quad rear camera setup. You get a 48MP f/1.7 ” OV48B main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2, a 2MP portrait mono lens, and a 2MP macro mono lens - both with f/2.4. The phone comes with a new AI highlight portrait video which increases the overall brightness by 26% and saturation by 35%. Other camera features include dual-view, focus lock, puzzle, Cosmopolitan, Astral, three new night mode filters, and Colour portrait video. Selfies are handled by a 16MP single punch hole camera. The rear camera can shoot up to 4K videos @ 30fps.

On to the front, you get a 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. The device is packed with a 4,310mAh battery which is backed by a 50W fast charging over Type-C port. Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm headphone jack, and ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11, dual band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1.

Oppo F19 Pro specs

(Image credit: Oppo)

The Oppo F19 is a 4G device powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, the same as the Oppo F17 Pro . It comes with the same battery capacity as the F19 Pro Plus but offers 30W fast charging. Also, the Oppo F19 is available in two configurations - 8+128GB and 8+256GB. Apart from these specs, everything other specs are the same as the Oppo F19 Pro Plus. The phone weighs 172 grams and is thin at just 7.8mm.

Oppo F19 Pro Plus, F19 Pro price in India and availability

The Oppo F19 Pro Plus is priced at Rs 25,990 and the Oppo F19 Pro starts at 21,490. Both smartphones will go on sale via Amazon and Flipkart starting March 17. The phones are available in Space Silver and Fluid Black colour options.

The pre-orders are open now and you can avail up to Rs 2,000 off on HDFC and Kotak bank cards.

Oppo Band Style

Oppo Band Style is Oppo’s first fitness tracker for India. Launched back in June 2020 in China, the Oppo Band is finally moving out of China as “Oppo Band Style”. Apart from the name all specs remain the same in the Indian variant as the vanilla Oppo Band from China.

The Oppo Band Style comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display. Oppo also says the display covers 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut just like the Oppo Watch from 2020. It has a 2.5D curved glass on the front. There is no button on board as all the interaction happens via the touch screen. Out of the box, the Oppo Band Style comes with a strap with a metal casing. The company is also proving an additional Black strap in the box for free.

Just like many other budget fitness trackers, the Oppo Band also supports watch faces. Watch faces can be set using the HeyTap Health application. The band is powered by an Apollo 3 chip under the hood and is also water-resistant up to 50 metres with a 5ATM certification.

(Image credit: Oppo)

As for the fitness features, the Oppo Band Style offers 12 sports modes which include Reduced fat running, Training assistant, Indoor running, Outdoor Running, Walking, Cycling, Indoor cycling, Swimming, Elliptical machine, Rowing machine, Badminton, Free training. Other features include sleep monitoring, daily activity trackers such as steps taken, calories burnt, and distance travelled, and sedentary reminder.

There is also the usual set of sensors such as a real-time heart rate monitor, a SpO2 sensor to monitor the Blood-Oxygen levels that can get up to 28,800 readings per day. Other features include sleep tracking, workout tracking, notifications from the phone, music control, weather, and find my phone. It harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

The Oppo Band Style is packed with a 100mAh battery which is said to last about 12 days on a single charge. The pogo pin charger will juice it up completely within 1.5 hours.

Oppo Band Style Price

On sale now! The Oppo Band Style is priced at Rs 2,999. However, the fitness tracker is now available on Amazon for Rs 2,799 as a part of the launch offer. It is available in Black and Vanilla colourways. View Deal

