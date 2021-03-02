Oppo Band price in India, launch date, and features and more

Oppo Band India launch is expected to happen sometime during March or early April. The Oppo Band will be the company’s first budget fitness tracker and will be its second smart wearable after the Oppo Watch from 2020.

Although Oppo as a brand is known for its smartphones, 2020 was the year when Oppo aced in the audio segment. The company launched the Oppo W11, W31, and W51 true wireless earbuds and Enco M31 back in 2020. And, all of them were pretty impressive in their price segments. Oppo started 2021 with a bang by launching the Oppo Enco X. In terms of wearables, the company launched the Oppo Watch running on Wear OS in 2020 which again was decent device, let down slightly by the lower-than-expected battery life.

Fast forward to 2021 March, the company is now expected to enter the budget fitness tracker segment with the launch of Oppo Band in India. The Oppo Band was originally announced back in June 2020 in China and earlier this year it was said to go global. In the last week of January, the Oppo Band was spotted on the Indian BIS certification site with model number OB19B1.

Since the Oppo Band is an accessory, the launch could happen on March 8 along with the Oppo F19 Pro series in India. With the launch of the Oppo Band, in India, the wearable device will take on the likes of Xiaomi Mi Band 5, OnePlus Band among major players.

The Oppo Band is priced at CNY 199 which is roughly Rs 2,250. In India, we can expect the pricing of the Oppo Band to be around Rs 2,500. With this pricing, Oppo will take on the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 , and the recently launched OnePlus Band .

Oppo Band design and display

The Oppo Band in China is available in three variants - Oppo Band, Oppo Band EVA and Oppo Band Fashion Edition. The vanilla Oppo Band is expected to launch in India. Apart from the strap, band material, colour options, and NFC, everything else remains the same on all three variants.

The Oppo Band looks like most other fitness trackers in the budget segment with a simple design in a capsule-shaped module inside a silicone strap. The Fashion edition comes with a metal ring, stainless steel wristband material while the regular edition offers TPU and aluminium alloy combo. The 15mm straps are interchangeable and can be swapped with any other third party strap of the same size. The module (without strap) weighs just 10.3 grams making them lightweight and comfortable to wear for a longer period of time. There is no button on the Band which means all the interaction happens via the touch screen.

Talking about the screen, the Oppo Band sports a 1.1-inch AMOLED display with 126 × 294 pixels of resolution. Oppo also says the display covers 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. It has a 2.5D curved glass that protects the screen. The regular Oppo Band is available in Black and Mist Purple colour options while the Fashion Edition comes in Black and Quicksand Gold colour option. It is also water-resistant up to 50 metres with a 5ATM certification.

Oppo Band specifications and features

The Oppo Band harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 BLE and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Oppo is also expected to bring a companion app to pair and manage the fitness tracker. The Band is powered by an Apollo 3 chip under the hood and comes with 16MB of RAM.

As for the sensors, the Oppo Band sports a 3-axis acceleration sensor, optical heart rate sensor, optical blood oxygen monitor. In terms of fitness tracking, the Band is capable of tracking 12 sports modes which include Reduced fat running, Training assistant, Indoor running, Outdoor running, Walking, Cycling, Indoor cycling, Swimming, Elliptical machine, Rowing machine, Badminton, Free training. Other features include sleep monitoring, daily activity trackers such as steps taken, calories burnt, and distance travelled, and sedentary reminder.

Although this is a fitness tracker at its core, Oppo has added a few smart features. Smart features include notification mirroring, caller ID display, reject calls, stopwatch, alarm clock, weather, music control, and find my phone. The Oppo Band also supports watch faces. The company has built over 160 watch faces that can be set according to the requirement.

The Fashion edition comes with an NFC option for payments while the regular edition misses on the NFC front.

Oppo Band battery life

On the inside, the Oppo Band packs in a 100mAh battery unit. According to Oppo, it is said to last about two weeks on a single charge. However, the battery life varies depending on usage habits which include HR sensor, vibrations, notifications, and more. The included pogo pin charger will charge the Oppo Band to full from zero within 90 minutes.

The OnePlus Band launched in India a couple of months ago completely resembles the Oppo Band. It will be interesting to see how Oppo can set them apart from the OnePlus Band. Oppo might add a couple of features in terms of software that the OnePlus Band is missing. We’ll know the full details when it launches.

