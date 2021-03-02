Oppo F19 Pro to launch on March 8; Specs and render revealed before that

Oppo's upcoming F19 series of smartphones have been the subject of leaks for a while now and it seems like we finally have a timeline of launch for them.

The launch date, March 8, was initially leaked on a banner from Flipkart. This was later confirmed by Oppo, which also announced that Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is the new ambassador.

The Oppo F19 Pro Plus is set to be a 5G smartphone with some stress on AI video modes. This includes an AI Highlight Portrait Video which apparently optimises video portraits by automatically detecting and adjusting for light.

Exclusive for Pricebaba: Full Specifications & Renders of the OPPO F19 Pro & Pro+ 5G. Launching on March 5.I like how good the F19 Pro+ looks with that design and a Dimensity 800U 5G Chipset, 50W Fast Charging.Read more & lemme know your thoughts: https://t.co/KphKgiNjGh pic.twitter.com/7aDMWY4Wt7March 2, 2021 See more

Oppo F19 Pro and Pro Plus: Details

Thanks to leaks and now some official details, we have an idea about how the Oppo F19 Pro and Pro Plus smartphone could be like. This Pricebaba report leaked the renders of the Oppo F19 Pro and Pro Plus which seem to come with a quad camera setup on the back.

The fingerprint scanners are embedded on the display with a punch hole camera on the top left. There are three different colours that can be seen which include a black, silver and another with purple and indigo. There is a cutout at that bottom which seems to indicate that the company is retaining the 3.5mm port on the smartphone.

The smartphones are set to feature 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ screen resolution. Under the hood the smartphones will feature MediaTek Helio P95 SoC along with 8GB RAM and either 128GB or 256GB storage.

In terms of software the smartphones will feature Color OS 11.1 on top of Android 11. The Oppo F19 Pro features a 4,310mAh battery and supports 30W VOOC flash charge. While the Pro Plus features 50W VOOC flash charging.

The Pro Plus will also feature the MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G SoC with8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. The smartphones will be available on Amazon and Flipkart.