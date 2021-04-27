Oppo A53s with Dimensity 700 launched in India as cheapest 5G phone

Oppo A53s has been launched in India as the cheapest 5G phone in India. With a price tag of 14,990, the Oppo A53s undercuts the Realme 8 5G which was launched in India a few days back by a small margin.

While there is no sign of commercial availability of the 5G network in India, smartphone makers have jumped to the 5G train and especially in the budget segment, we keep getting 5G phones at prices that are better than the previously cheapest 5G phone. First, it was Realme with its Realme X7, Realme Narzo 30 Pro, and Realme 8 5G, now Oppo has joined the bandwagon with the launch of Oppo A53s in India.

Let's have a look at the specs and features of the Oppo A53s.

Oppo A53s specs

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The key highlight of the Oppo A53s is the chipset inside, the start of the show here is the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. The Oppo A53s is the second device in India after the Realme 8 5G to feature the Dimensity 700 chipset.

It is an eight-core processor built on top of a 7nm process with two Cortex-A76 CPU cores clocked at 2.2Ghz and six efficient Cortex-A55 cores running at 2GHz. Mali-G57 GPU clocked at 950MHz will handle the graphics and gaming. The chipset also supports a 5G network - which is the biggest talking point of the device.

(Image credit: Mediatek)

The Oppo A53s comes in two variants - 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. For visuals, the device sports a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. In terms of camera, the handset comes with three cameras on the back with a 13MP main camera(f/2.2), a 2MP depth, and a 2MP macro lens. Selfies are handled by an 8MP shooter on the front.

On the software front, the device runs on ColorOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box. Powering the device is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging via Type-C port. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual SIM, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a dedicated microSD card slot.

Oppo A53s price and availability

The Oppo A53s is priced at Rs 14,990 for the 6+128GB variant while the 8+128GB variant is priced at Rs 16,990. The device will go on sale for the first time on May 2 and will be available via Flipkart. The Oppo A53s comes in Ink Black and Crystal Blue colourways.

You can 10% Instant Discount upto Rs 1,250 on HDFC Bank Credit Card, Credit EMI and Debit card Non-EMI Transaction during the first sale.

