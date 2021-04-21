Poco M2 gets a new Rs 9,499 variant in India

Poco M2 Reloaded has been launched in India as the younger sibling to the already existing Poco M2. Apart from one change in the specs sheet, the rest of the specs are similar to the original Poco M2 which was launched in India back in September 2020.

The Poco M2 Reloaded is basically Poco M2 but, with 4GB of RAM. The Poco M2 was launched in two configurations - 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. Instead of calling it a new variant, the company is giving it a brand new name altogether.

Poco M2 Reloaded price in India and availability

The Poco M2 Reloaded is priced at Rs 9,499 and will go on sale starting today at noon at 3 PM on Flipkart. The device is available in Mostly Blue and Greyish Black colourways. Buy Poco M2 Reloaded on FlipkartView Deal

Poco M2 Reloaded specs

(Image credit: Poco)

As mentioned earlier, the Poco M2 Reloaded is basically the Poco M2 from 2020 with lesser RAM. The Poco M2 Reloaded comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Apart from this one change in specs, the Poco M2 Reloaded is the same as the Poco M2. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, an eight-core chipset built on the 12nm process. Mali G52 GPU with 950MHz clock speed will take care of the graphics performance.

In terms of display, you are looking at a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. The device is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. The phone is also P2i coated for protection against water. As for security, the device comes with a fingerprint scanner on the rear, located under the cameras.

On the back, there is a quad-camera setup on the Poco M2 consisting of a 13MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor for portraits. Selfies are handled by an 8MP front camera, present inside the dew-drop notch.

The Poco M2 runs off a 5,000mah battery which supports 18W fast charging. Other features include Poco Launcher, MIUI 12 based on Android 10, a dedicated microSD card slot, Bluetooth 5.0, and dual-band Wi-Fi. The Poco M2 Reloaded is thick at 9.1mm thick and weighs 198 grams.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!