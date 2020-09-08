Poco M2 with MediaTek Helio G80 launched in India

The Poco M2 has now officially launched in India, continuing the brand’s foray into the budget smartphone segment. As always, it brings incredible value for money.

While Poco made its name as a flagship smartphone maker, it has shifted its focus to more affordable smartphones. The new Poco M2 takes that even further as the cheapest offering from the brand, taking on the sub Rs 12,000 market.

Poco M2 specs

(Image credit: Poco)

For starters, the Poco M2 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset with. This is an octa-core processor built on the 12nm process. The Mali G52 clocked at 950MHz takes care of the graphics duties. MediaTek’s HyperEngine Gaming technology also makes the cut. It is also the cheapest phone in India to offer 6GB of RAM across the board. There’s up to 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded by 256GB via micro SD.

It carries Poco’s familiar two-tone design to a polycarbonate body along with an anti-fingerprint texture. The fingerprint scanner is located under the cameras on the back. The entire phone is also P2i coated for splash-resistance. On the front, the Poco M2 sports a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080. There’s also Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top.

On the back is a quad-camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor for portraits. Selfies are handled by an 8MP front camera.

The Poco M2 has a big 5,000mAh battery inside with support for 18W fast charging. A 10W charger is included in the box. It runs on Poco Launcher atop MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

Poco M2 price in India

The Poco M2 comes in two configurations. The 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 10,999 while the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 12,499. Colour options include Pitch Black, Slate Blue and Brick Red. It will go on sale on Flipkart starting September 15.

Towards the end of the event, Manmohan Chandolu, General Manager, Poco India also teased the launch of the Poco X3 in India. No date was mentioned.