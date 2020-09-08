Poco X3 could be priced around Rs. 20,000 in India; Launch teased

After waking up from a year and a half long slumber, Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco is doing what was expected out of the company. The company is not only launching interesting yet budget-friendly devices globally but is also bringing them to India.

Right after launching the Poco X3 for the global market, Poco India’s General Manager, C Manmohan has suggested that the company is planning to bring the Poco X2 successor to India.

In his tweet post the global unveiling of the Poco X3, he teased the approximate pricing and has asked the users to let the company know if they want the phone to be launched in India by retweeting the teaser. While he has not shared any information around the launch date, Manmohan wants to set the expectation around the pricing right from the word go.

Have a look at the tweet below.

Great job done @POCOGlobal team. #POCOX3 is an amazing product! 🤩#POCO India fans! Do you want us to launch it in India? Regular price will be €229 = ₹20,000 + taxes. RT if you want us to launch it in India. everything you need, nothing you don't. https://t.co/1pjAPfdhz8September 7, 2020

Poco X3 ‘NFC’ specifications

The new Poco X3 NFC, as it is called globally thanks to the presence of the NFC chip which otherwise is not present in the Chinese variant, comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. At this price point, such a high refresh rate on a display is a rarity. Clearly, Poco wants to pitch the phone to the gamers and hence it comes with the all-new Snapdragon 732G SoC.

This new chipset has Adreno 618 GPU to take care of the graphics and comes with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone also comes with a dedicated slot for micro SD card for storage expansion.

In terms of optics, the phone has a quad-camera setup with the primary 64-megapixel sensor coupled with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor for macro shots. There is a 20-megapixel selfie sensor present in the punch-hole display.

Other key features include a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging, side-mounted physical fingerprint sensor and an NFC chip for wireless connectivity.

The Poxo X3 is priced at €229 or roughly Rs 20,000 for the 6+64GB variant and the 6+128GB variant is priced at €269 or Rs 23,500 approximately. We will keep you updated once we get more clarity about the launch date or pricing of Poco X3 in India.