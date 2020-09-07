Poco X3 launched as the first phone with the Snapdragon 732G

Pocophone’s OnePlus Nord competitor is here with the launch of the Poco X3 in Europe. It is the company’s new mid-range device that will make its way to other markets soon.

The smartphone’s existence was confirmed by Qualcomm during the launch of the Snapdragon 732G earlier this month. As the name suggests, it succeeds the Poco X2 , which was one of the best budget smartphones of the year. Here’s what the Poco X3 brings to the table.

(Image credit: Poco)

Poco X3 NFC specs

Starting off with what’s inside, the Poco X3 is powered by Snapdragon 732G, which makes its debut. It is a slightly improved version of the Snapdragon 730G, which was present on the Poco X2. The graphics will be taken care of by the Adreno 618 GPU. This is paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. You also get a microSD card slot for memory expansion. Since this is a gaming-centric chipset, you also get LiquidCool Technology 1.0 Plus along with copper heat pipe and graphite to keep the thermals under check.

With Poco X3, you get a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The display size and refresh rate remain the same from the Poco X2 but you get additions like TÜV Rheinland certified low blue light and is also capable of playing HDR10 content as well as HD content from OTT apps, thanks to the wildvine L1 certification.

For optics, the Poco X3 gets an upgrade as well. Although you get the same 64MP quad-camera stack, there are a couple of changes with regards to the sensors. Poco has gone with the Sony IMX682 64MP primary sensor with f/1.89, a 13MP ultra-wide lens followed by a 2MP depth and a 2MP macro shooters. And, instead of dual selfie camera on the X2, you get a single punch-hole cut-out at the centre with a 20MP selfie shooter. Powering all the internals is a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging support via Type-C port, which is claimed to take 65 minutes.

Other features of the device include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IP53 splash and dustproof rating, dual stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm headphone jack, and NFC. Out of the box, it will run on Poco Launcher 2.0 atop MIUI 12.

(Image credit: Poco)

Pricing and availability

The Poxo X3 is priced at €229 (~Rs 20,000) for the 6+64GB variant and the 6+128GB variant is priced at €269 (~Rs 23,500). The device is available in two colour options - Shadow Gray and Cobalt Blue.

The device is soon expected to launch in India as the successor to the Poco X2.