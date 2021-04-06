Oppo F19 is a sleek phone with a 5,000mAh battery

Oppo F19 is now officially in India as the third member in the Oppo F19 series. The phone was launched in a virtual event hosted by comedian, Zakir Khan. The company also announced that the F series sales have crossed 10 million figures in India since the inception.

The Oppo F19 will join the Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G which were launched in India back in March along with the Oppo Band Style. The vanilla Oppo F19 made its debut in India today and it is also the sleekest phone with a 5,000mAh battery in India right now.

Oppo F19 specs

(Image credit: Oppo)

The vanilla Oppo F19 is a 4G phone powered by Snapdragon 662 octa-core chipset clocked at 2GHz. The device is available in sole configuration - 6+128GB. The focus as it has always been with the F series device is the design. The Oppo F19 is the sleekest phone with a 5,000mAh battery currently. The Oppo F19 is 7.95mm thick and weighs 175 grams, it undercuts the Realme 8 to take the crown.

The 5,000mAh battery unit is backed by a 33W Flash charge which can offer up to 5.5 hours of talk time with just 5 minutes of charge. On the front, there is a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate (gaming mode).

The Oppo F19 sports a triple rear camera with a 48MP main camera, a 2MP depth and a 2MP macro sensor. Selfies are handled by a 16MP punch-hole camera on the front. Out of the box, the device boots ColorOS 11 based on Android 11. Other features include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and GPS.

Oppo F19 price in India and availability

Sale from April 9 Check out Oppo F19 on Amazon | Flipkart The Oppo F19 is priced at Rs 18,990 and will go on sale starting April 9 via Amazon, Flipkart, and offline stores. You can avail flat 7.5% cashback with HDFC, ICICI, Kotak, and Standard charter bank cards.View Deal

