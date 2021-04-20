Oppo A74 5G launched in India with 90Hz display and 5,000mAh battery

Following up on the launch of the Oppo A54 smartphone yesterday, the company has launched a new Oppo A74 5G smartphone in India today. This new smartphone is a higher-priced variant with better specs than the Oppo A54 smartphone.

The Oppo A74 has only one variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The display, camera, and large battery capacity are the biggest selling point of the smartphone. The Oppo A74 5G is available in two colour variants in India, Fluid Black, and Fantastic Purple.

Oppo A74 5G: Specs and features

The Oppo A74 comes with a 6.48-inch FHD punch-hole 90Hz Hyper-colour LCD screen, which according to Oppo will let users perceive a wider spectrum of colours. It insists that with the Hyper-color Screen, users can view vibrant and clear photos and videos, whether of portraits, landscapes, food, or even night shots with higher colour saturation and accuracy than the previous generation of A Series.

The smartphone has a high 90.5% screen to body ratio, and besides the 90Hz refresh rate, it comes with a 180Hz touch sampling rate as well. The smartphone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 platform which is a 2 x 2.0 GHz ARM Cortex-A76 CPU and supports 5G bands.

The Oppo A74 5G comes with all-around Smart Power Saving features for its 5,000mAh battery which also supports 18W Fast Charge. For photography, it comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP main camera, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, it comes with an 8MP camera on the front. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Price and availability

The Oppo A74 will be made available on Amazon from April 26 and has a price of Rs 17,990 for the only variant available. The sale is set to begin at 1 PM on the day.

Customers can avail a 10% instant bank discount on credit cards, credit card EMI and debit cards on selected banks. No cost EMI is also available for up to 9 months. There are also several bundling offers on Oppo A74 5G where customers can get the Oppo Enco W11 with the smartphone at a reduced price of Rs 1,299, Oppo Band for Rs 2,499, and Oppo W31 for Rs 2,499. There is also a 2 year extended warranty available on the Oppo A74 5G.