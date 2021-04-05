Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02s launched in India starting at Rs 8,999

The Samsung Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F02s smartphones have been launched in India today. These are the new budget phones in the F series and fall in the sub Rs 15,000 and sub Rs 10,000 segment respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy F12 offers a high refresh rate screen, Exynos processor, 48MP quad camera, and a big battery to the table. The Galaxy F02s brings a big battery, fast charging, and a Snapdragon chipset to the table. The Samsung Galaxy F12 is identical to the Galaxy M12 while the Galaxy F02s is similar to the Galaxy M02s.

Samsung Galaxy F12 specs

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The Samsung Galaxy F12 is a budget phone with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V LCD display. The refresh rate on the phone is 90Hz. This is also Samsung’s first phone with a high refresh rate screen in the F series and also one of the cheapest phones with a 90Hz screen.

Under the hood, the device is powered Exynos 850 octa-core chipset which is built on top of an 8nm fabrication process. The Galaxy F12 comes in two variants - 4+64GB and 6+128GB with a microSD card slot for storage expansion. On the inside, the device is backed by a big 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy F12 houses a 48MP(f/2.2) ISOCELL GM2 main camera, a 5MP(f/2.4) wide-angle lens, a 2MP(f/2.4) macro and a 2MP(f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, there is an 8MP shooter on the front. The device runs on Android 11 out of the box. The Galaxy F12, unlike the Galaxy M12, comes with a stripe textured design as compared to the plain back. The power button doubles up as the fingerprint scanner here.

Samsung Galaxy F12 price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy F12 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4+64GB variant while the 4+128GB variant is priced at Rs 11,999. The phone will go on sale starting April 12 on Flipkart. It is available in Blue, Green, and Black colour options.

During the initial sale, you can avail Rs 1,000 instant discount with ICICI bank credit card and EMI transaction.

Samsung Galaxy F02s specs

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The more affordable Galaxy F02s comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by Snapdragon 450 SoC and comes in two configurations - 3+32GB and 4+46GB. You also get a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

In the camera department, the Galaxy F02s sports a 13MP main camera, 2MP depth and a 2MP macro lens. Selfies are handled by a 5MP shooter. Powering all the internals is a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The GalaxyF02s misses out on the fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy F02s price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy F02s starts at Rs 8,999 for the 3+32GB variant and the 4+64GB is priced at Rs 9,999. The device will go on sale from Flipkart starting April 9.

