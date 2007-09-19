Orange launches home landline service

The Orange Home Max package gives you wireless broadband access and free VoIP calls via the supplied Orange Livebox

Orange has launched a home landline telephone service offering free weekend and evening calls. The Orange Home Max package also includes an Orange Livebox, which gives you wireless broadband access throughout your home.

You'll have your landline connection, home telephone and broadband service bundled into one package. This means just one bill and a single geographical number for all customer service enquiries.

You'll be able to make free calls using the integrated VoIP line, and you'll also get Orange's digital TV service when it launches later this year.

A second package, Orange Home Starter, is for those who want to stay with their existing landline operator but would like to move to Orange for their broadband supply.

Orange Home Starter - key details:

£12 direct debit per month (£5 per month for Orange mobile customers)

Unlimited evening and weekend calls to UK landlines starting 01 and 02 from a home phone included (fair usage applies)

A Siemens wireless router with speeds up to 2Mbps is supplied

6GB monthly download usage allowance

Includes McAfee Privacy service

Orange Home Max - key details: