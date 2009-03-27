WIN! A BlackBerry Bold and Jabra JX10 Bluetooth headset, courtesy of O2

To celebrate the launch of O2's new 24 month tariffs, TechRadar has managed to bag one of the hottest BlackBerry handsets at the moment, the Bold 9000 and a stylish Jabra JX10 Bluetooth headset.

One lucky winner will get their hands on the phone some are calling 'the cool choice for a business phone', which comes with one of the best QWERTY keyboards in the mobile arena.

It builds on RIM's impressive history of top-notch smartphones with a high resolution screen and is one of the first in the BlackBerry family to feature HSDPA connectivity.

This means you can view the web and download files at up to 7.2mbps second, and should you find yourself without signal then you can always connect to Wi-Fi thanks to the variety of wireless standards.

The user interface has been completely overhauled for the latest generation of BlackBerry users who like to instant message, find out where they are via the inbuilt GPS and watch multimedia on the go on top of the usual array of inbuilt emailing capabilities.

This competition is now closed. The winner was Jack Davey.

