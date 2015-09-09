We rate every iPhone launch ever: which was the best?

The Apple that held its event on September 9, 2014 at the Flint Center for Performing Arts in Cupertino, California was a different company to the one at previous events. While the iPhone continued to be a success, it was losing market share to its competitors, with many people pointing to the relatively small screen size of previous iPhones as a potential reason.

Rumours had been swirling that to combat this Apple was working on two new iPhone models with larger displays, and on September 9 it came to pass, with the unveiling of the 4.7-inch iPhone 6 and the 5.5-inch iPhone 6 Plus; Apple's first foray into the phablet market.

The choice of the Flint Center was also symbolic for Apple, as it was the location where both the Macintosh and then later the iMac were revealed.

With two pivotal moments in Apple's history occurring at the venue, were we in for another huge reveal? Tim Cook certainly thought so, promising that "today, we are launching the biggest advancement in the history of iPhone."

Cook's use of the word "biggest" surely must have been a calculated move, with an appreciative chuckle from the audience, followed by thunderous applause when both the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus were shown off.

Ion-strengthened glass and retina HD displays ensured that it wasn't just the new sizes of the displays that were impressive, with the iPhone 6 boasting 38% more pixels than the iPhone 5S, with the iPhone 6 Plus pushing 185% more pixels.

Amazingly despite both new phones having larger screens than their predecessor, they were also substantially thinner, with the iPhone 6 measuring 6.9mm, and the iPhone 6 Plus having 7.1mm – compared to the 7.6mm thickness of the iPhone 5S.

The highs: The new screen sizes of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S showed another evolution in the design of the iPhone, and showed that Apple was happy to follow when it could not lead. Despite losing ground to its competitors, the event was both relaxed and confident, with plenty of jokes and a breakneck speed that showed Apple was still full of ideas.

The lows: Sometimes Apple can be its own worst enemy, and the reason its 2014 event won't be remembered as the best launch of an iPhone was because the two new handsets were upstaged by Apple's announcement of the Apple Watch. The iPhone had once been the "One More Thing" surprise announcement that had everyone talking about it the next day, but now they had to share the limelight with Apple's first ever smartwatch.

Rating: 8/10