Vodafone to stock Samsung Galaxy Ace Plus

Vodafone has announced it will be adding the Samsung Galaxy Ace Plus, Blackberry Bold 9790 and the

Nokia Lumia 710

to its line up in the next month.

Pricing has not yet been revealed, but with the launch of these handsets imminent, details should be with us soon.

The Samsung Galaxy Ace Plus builds on its predecessor, the Galaxy Ace, packing Android 2.3 (Gingerbread), a 1GHz processor and a 3.65-inch touchscreen – up from Android 2.2, an 800MHz processor and 3.5-inch screen on the Ace.

Strength in numbers

However, with the same screen resolution (320x480) as the Ace, this has led to drop in screen sharpness.

The Blackberry Bold 9790 also has a 1GHz processor, a dinky 2.45-inch touchscreen and runs Blackberry OS 7. It's no performance powerhouse, nor does it have a big screen for video playback, but we were impressed with the Bold 9790's slim form and design.

Nokia looks to be on some sort of revival and the Lumia 710 was one of the handsets which signalled Windows Phone arriving on the Scandinavian's hardware. The Lumia 710 nestles into the mid-range phone market, with a 3.7-inch touchscreen and a 1.4GHz single core processor.

Are these the mid-range handsets Vodafone should be peddling or are they pushing all the wrong buttons? Let us know which one takes your fancy via the comment box below.