Third-party iPhone apps coming to iTunes?

Third-party iPhone applications could be coming to the iTunes store soon

iTunes has steadily become a hub for practically every Apple product; it's a tool for Apple to increase revenue from post-purchase hardware. Now it seems that third-party iPhone apps are to become the latest addition to iTunes.

Tiny Code, a onetime repository for fixes and updates to some unauthorised third-party iPhone applications, has leaked information suggesting that it is soon to begin distributing authorised apps via iTunes.

We've said too much

"Tiny Code no longer produces fixes or applications for firmware 1.1.3," read a message on the website that has since been removed.

"We can't say much, but we are working with Apple and with its SDK for the next firmware release and SDK applications and we shouldn't be missed for long. We will no longer update our [software] for legality reasons and you should see us soon on iTunes."

Apple did not comment on the leak, and Tiny Code has been tight-lipped ever since the message was taken down. But look for more on this as firmware 1.1.4 makes its way to iPhones worldwide.

Update: Seems the whole thing was a stupid prank on the part of Tiny Code.