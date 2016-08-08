The iPhone 7 could have three new tricks up its sleeve

At this point we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the iPhone 7 and while a brand new design probably won't happen before 2017 there could be three major new features on the phone.

According to "people familiar with the matter" talking to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the iPhone 7 will have a pressure-sensitive home button, no 3.5mm headphone jack and, in the case of the larger iPhone 7 Plus, a dual-lens camera.

We've heard all of this before a number of times, but this time there's more detail to the leaks.

The camera, for example will apparently be able to take brighter, more detailed photos with the two sensors, which "each capture color differently", simultaneously taking a photo and merging them into a single image.

Supposedly the camera can also sharpen photos taken in low-light and allows users to zoom in while maintaining more clarity.

It's a system that sounds closer to the Huawei P9's monochrome and color sensor pairing than the LG G5's dual-camera which has a second lens for wide angle shots, though there's no mention of monochrome here, so it could well take a different approach to either of its main dual-lens rivals.

At this point we're almost certain the iPhone 7 Plus will have a dual-lens camera, given how many times it's leaked. We're also confident that there won't be a headphone jack, which according to Bloomberg will make room for a second speaker, as we've seen on some leaked shots.

A question of pressure

The pressure-sensitive home button is more questionable, as while it's come up before it's not been as widely rumored. But Gurman has a good track record for leaks, so he could be on to something.

Apparently the home button will provide a vibrating haptic sensation on press, rather than physically clicking, with a mechanism similar to the trackpads in the latest MacBook range.

As with everything else iPhone 7 this is all just rumors for now, so take it with a pinch of salt, especially the home button talk, but with the launch of the phone likely just a month away it's no surprise details are leaking out.