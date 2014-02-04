Samsung Windows Phone 8.1 'Huron' handset sneaks online

Samsung's rumored Windows Phone handset just can't stay out of the spotlight - and now there's finally a picture to bolster its confidence.

The photo above was tweeted by @evleaks, the same tipster who on Monday outed the phone's supposed codename, "Huron," and said it will be carried on the US' Verizon network. Along with the image came the cryptic caption: "Windows Phone 8.1-powered Samsung SM-W750V 'Huron' for Verizon Wireless."

The leaker also said the Samsung SM-W750V resembles a Galaxy S phone, and if this picture is legit then that appears to be accurate.

There's one small difference, of course, and that's the Windows button near the bottom.

Galaxy W

Other than that windowed widget, Huron looks just like a Galaxy S4, with similar volume and lock/power buttons on the sides, and a resembling shape and layout overall.

The body also appears to be plastic, just like Samsung's Galaxy phones.

But with the Galaxy line so closely associated with Android, could Samsung get away with slapping "Galaxy" on a Windows Phone handset?

The smartphone's final name is currently unknown, but "Galaxy W" does sort of have a ring to it.

Harbinger of Windows Phone 8.1?

The gadget website T3 says the Samsung Huron will sport a quad-core Snapdragon CPU and an Adreno 305 GPU, information it attributes to evleaks.

Just as important as these internals is the Twitter tipster's claim that Huron will be powered by Windows Phone 8.1, the next major update for the Windows Phone 8 platform.

Among the anticipated features of WP8.1 are a notification center, an Siri-like assistant named Cortana, and Bluetooth 4.0.

The update is expected sometime around Microsoft's Build conference in April, meaning we may be hollering at Huron in the coming months.