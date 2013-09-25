Samsung reveals it's about to unveil a curved display phone

Flexible phone displays have been in the news recently as we look to the next generation of smartphones and the boom in wearable tech, and it looks like Samsung is getting fully behind the idea.

Yesterday we heard that a special version of the Galaxy Note 3 would be produced bearing an "unbreakable" flexible display, and now the Korean firm has revealed a curved display smartphone will break cover next month.

The Verge reports that the news was announced by Samsung executives during an event in Seoul for the Galaxy Note 3 and Galaxy Gear smartwatch.

Curvy

Now this wouldn't be the first handset to sport a curved display, the Google Nexus S and Galaxy Nexus for example had gentle curvatures to their screens, but it's expected Samsung's new handset will be more defined in its bend.

Earlier this year Samsung applied for a patent regarding a "slightly curved display smartphone", which saw the bend along the handset's vertical axis and a kick stand incorporated onto the back of the device.

It's not clear whether the smartphone in question will follow the design depicted in the patent sketches, and the executives who spilled the beans were unable to furnish us with any further information on the device.

We're a little unsure as to why anyone would actually want a noticeably curved display on their smartphone, as we can't see if helping when it comes to video playback or gaming - plus typing may be tricky.