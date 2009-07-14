Official: Windows Mobile 6.5 "on track" for Q4

Microsoft has confirmed it will be bringing Windows Mobile 6.5 this autumn, slightly later than the September date first mooted.

Todd Brix, Senior Director of Mobile Services at Microsoft, said on his blog that "a new wave of applications will be ready for download when Windows Marketplace launches with Windows Mobile 6.5 in the fall."

At the same time, the company also stated that the new Windows Marketplace for Apps, which is a place where you can get apps for your windows devices (bizarrely) will be backwards compatible with WinMo 6.0 and 6.1.

This means a greater audience for the store and will greatly boost Microsoft's chances of taking on Apple in the App Store game.

Skybox lives

Speaking at the Worldwide Partner Conference in New Orleans Brix said that testing of the apps for the new marketplace (formerly known as Skybox) will begin July 27.

However, he declined to give any information on Windows Mobile 7, although the rumour still stands that the first WinMo 7 phones will land in the first half of 2010, and we'll really see if Microsoft can get its touchscreen act together.

Via ZDNet