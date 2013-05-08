Nokia shoots to win against iPhone 5 and Galaxy S3

The Nokia Lumia 928 still hasn't been officially launched but this hasn't stopped the Finnish firm when it comes to marketing the handset - a new video showing off its camera capabilities has now appeared online.

In the video you see the Lumia 928 go up against the Samsung Galaxy S3 and iPhone 5 in a low-light camera competition aboard a rollercoaster in New York.

Unsurprisingly, the winner is the Lumia 928 - that's what you'd expect from the Nokia made clip - but the results do look pretty impressive.

Coming into PureView

The much-rumoured Nokia Lumia 928, which is thought to arrive as the Nokia Lumia 925 in markets outside North America, is claimed to pack Nokia's PureView camera technology which debuted on the 808 PureView.

In the video Nokia claims that photos and recordings on Lumia 928 have less video noise, greater colour saturation and a sharper image focus than the Galaxy S3 and iPhone 5.

Of course we will put these bold claims to the test in our in-depth Nokia Lumia 928 review, and we'll be interested to see how it compares to the likes of the HTC One, Samsung Galaxy S4 and Sony Xperia Z.

But until then why not check out the video for yourself below?

Via The Verge