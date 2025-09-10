Ultimaker introduces Secure Line 3D printers for defense use, no Wi-Fi, no cameras

Air-gapped models rely on USB workflows, eliminating cloud services

Tamper-resistant firmware, encrypted file handling, and sealed hardware

Ultimaker has announced a new range of Secure Line 3D printers designed for defense and high-security environments.

The S6 Secure and S8 Secure come without Wi-Fi connections or external cameras, in order to eliminate potential vulnerabilities.

The launch comes amid growing awareness of security risks in connected 3D printing systems. Last year, users of the Anycubic 3D printer reported receiving an unsolicited message on their devices warning of a “critical vulnerability” and urging them to disconnect from the internet to prevent potential exploitation.

Air-gapped and secure

We’ve also previously reported how watermarks embedded in 3D printed objects can unintentionally reveal private information, and how destroying a 3D printed ghost gun may not be enough to erase evidence - forensic specialists can still recover traceable data from fragmented parts.

Against this backdrop, Ultimaker’s Secure Line is built to operate in environments where data protection and system reliability are critical.

Both models are air-gapped, use USB-only workflows and do not rely on cloud services, reducing their exposure to cyberattacks.

Andy Middleton, SVP EMEA and Global Marketing at Ultimaker, said security was the driving factor behind the development.

“The Secure Line represents a strategic leap in making additive manufacturing a trusted and deployable asset for defense organizations. By combining industrial-grade 3D printing with uncompromising security, the Secure Line enables the production of mission-critical components at the point of need, safely, reliably, and with full control over their data and infrastructure,” he said.

Security features include tamper-resistant firmware flashed at the factory, encrypted and auditable file handling, and hardware-sealed components.

The compact printers are primarily for use in mobile units, bases, or naval deployments, where they can be used to 3D print replacement parts or tools directly in operational settings.

Arjen Dirks, CTO at Ultimaker, said, “We designed our Secure Line products with security built into every layer and to meet internationally recognized standards, combining reproducibility and long-term reliability in a form that guarantees tactical capability in defense environments.”

The S6 Secure and S8 Secure use the company’s Cheetah motion planner, high-flow print cores, and an updated feeder system.

Ultimaker claims this combination offers faster print speeds and improved quality, although independent testing has not yet been reported.

The secure 3D printers are available in limited batches to qualified defense and aerospace organizations only. There’s no official pricing, but they come with a two-year service plan.