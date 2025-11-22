Bambu Lab H2C increases nozzle capacity while reducing print waste through improved purge handling

The Vortek system swaps nozzles rapidly, although only on the right side

US buyers will have to wait due to unresolved logistical complications affecting availability

Bambu Lab has revealed the H2C, its new 3D printer equipped with seven nozzles that rely on magnetic attachments and inductive heating elements.

The nozzles sit within a Vortek Hotend Change System installed on the right side of the chamber, where a pair of racks shift vertically to swap tools at high speed.

Only four nozzles currently interface with the company’s AMS unit, while the remaining slots store alternatives for switching during prints.

Design compromises and hardware conversion requirements

Early evaluations indicate that the Vortek design only exchanges the right-hand nozzle, with one space deliberately left empty to park tools before retrieval.

The assembly occupies internal space, resulting in a narrower print bed measuring 340 millimetres, compared to the 350 millimetres available on the H2D and H2S systems.

Users converting earlier models will need a new bed, a compatible tool head, and the Vortek module, raising entry costs beyond the standard purchase price.

Handling of purge material is improved by reducing filament waste, even though a purge tower remains necessary for multi-colour jobs.

To manage multi-material changes, the system still relies on AMS spooling, which introduces delays when switching between four or more colours.

Preliminary testing demonstrated that the H2C produced a five-colour Maker’s Muse castle in 11 hours, using a 43-gram purge tower.

The same print on the H2D required twice as long, generated double the purge tower, and also produced an extra 279 grams of filament waste beyond the tower itself.

By comparison, Prusa’s five-tool changer XL completed the identical model in 6 hours with a 41-gram purge tower and no additional waste material.

These evaluations place the H2C twice as fast as the H2D, while still twice as slow as the Prusa XL in current testing conditions.

The Bambu Lab H2C tool head is derived from previous H2 designs, keeping a fixed left-hand nozzle while enabling automated right-side swaps.

Current firmware requires uniform nozzle sizes across active slots, meaning buyers need five matching parts to operate without manual intervention.

The base package starts at $2,399 with an AMS 2 Pro, while configurations with additional spool handling or laser modules reach $4,199.

Review units are already in circulation, though commercial access varies by region.

The company confirms that US sales will not begin until December 2025, citing logistical constraints that appear tied to ongoing import complications.

Interest remains high after recent market optimism that easing trade restrictions would accelerate access to new Chinese-manufactured machines.

